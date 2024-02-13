Super Bowl LVIII was most watched television event since the moon landing

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Tuesday, February 13.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are reacting to a hotter than expected inflation report. Consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in January, just above analyst expectations. This brought the annual rate to 3.1 percent, just above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. The Fed has made it clear that it will not cut interest rates until inflation has cooled sufficiently.

Traders are looking ahead to retail sales data Wednesday and producer price data out Friday. Both will be crucial reports when the Fed makes its next interest rate decision.

In other news - if a company shelled out $7 million for a 30-second Super Bowl ad, then they reached a lot of eyeballs. Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was the most-watched television program in more than 50 years. According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, 123.4 million people watched the Chiefs win an overtime thriller, shattering the previous record of 115.1 million viewers set by Super Bowl 57.

The only program in history to garner more views was the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, which had an estimated 125 to 150 million viewers. Nielsen also said a record 202.4 million people watched at least part of the game, which was broadcast on CBS, Paramount Plus, Univision, and Nickelodeon.

Several factors led to the record viewership, including a heavyweight matchup, Las Vegas hosting its first Super Bowl, and, of course, the presence of Taylor Swift. In the week leading up to the game, the chief executive of CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, told Bloomberg, “She is without a doubt incremental to the audience on the NFL. She’s a great addition, widening the net of the NFL viewer even further.”

The NFL regularly makes up a majority of the most-watched programs every year. In 2023, it accounted for 93 of the top 100 most-watched programs on TV.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.