Super Bowl LVIII was most watched television event since the moon landing

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Scams are prevalent; be careful what you say, it could be a Voice Print Scam Essence Kitchen + Bar in Chino Valley to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants Town Talk: Neighborhood Services Department, new in Prescott Valley, comprised of 4 unique divisions Prescott homeschool student emerges as 5-time champion at Yavapai County Spelling Bee Neighborhood Notes (Prescott Valley): Feb. 14, 2024 Town Council gives OK for affordable home center to set up shop in Prescott Valley Town of Prescott Valley unveils new website Arizona Republicans sue Biden to halt new monument status at Grand Canyon Sharlot Hall Museum hosts trivia game to celebrate Arizona’s 112th birthday Prescott Community Cupboard sees number of customers seeking services increasing throughout county

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Super Bowl LVIII was most watched television event since the moon landing

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 13, 2024 3:16 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Tuesday, February 13.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are reacting to a hotter than expected inflation report. Consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in January, just above analyst expectations. This brought the annual rate to 3.1 percent, just above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. The Fed has made it clear that it will not cut interest rates until inflation has cooled sufficiently.

Traders are looking ahead to retail sales data Wednesday and producer price data out Friday. Both will be crucial reports when the Fed makes its next interest rate decision.

In other news - if a company shelled out $7 million for a 30-second Super Bowl ad, then they reached a lot of eyeballs. Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was the most-watched television program in more than 50 years. According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, 123.4 million people watched the Chiefs win an overtime thriller, shattering the previous record of 115.1 million viewers set by Super Bowl 57.

The only program in history to garner more views was the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, which had an estimated 125 to 150 million viewers. Nielsen also said a record 202.4 million people watched at least part of the game, which was broadcast on CBS, Paramount Plus, Univision, and Nickelodeon.

Several factors led to the record viewership, including a heavyweight matchup, Las Vegas hosting its first Super Bowl, and, of course, the presence of Taylor Swift. In the week leading up to the game, the chief executive of CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, told Bloomberg, “She is without a doubt incremental to the audience on the NFL. She’s a great addition, widening the net of the NFL viewer even further.”

The NFL regularly makes up a majority of the most-watched programs every year. In 2023, it accounted for 93 of the top 100 most-watched programs on TV.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: