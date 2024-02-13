Stock Market Today: Stocks tumble on hot inflation data, wrecked rate cut bets
Check back for updates throughout the trading day
U.S. equity futures extended their pre-market slump in early Tuesday trading after the Commerce Department posted a hotter-than-expected January inflation report that shocked markets and triggered big changes in Fed rate forecasts.
Updated at 9:16 AM EST
Dollar leap
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, surged 0.7% to a three-month high of 104.84 in the wake of the January inflation report, as traders adjust the odds of near-term Fed rate cuts.
Outside the surprise pop in housing there is little evidence of a "January effect" in core CPI with lots of prices resetting higher, 1, 3, 6 and 12m gains are all running at a a 0.2% monthly rate consistent with the Fed's target pic.twitter.com/sMCedsXAPM— Julia Coronado (@jc_econ) February 13, 2024
Updated at 8:52 AM EST
Wrecked rate bets
Treasury yields surged and stocks futures tumbled after the Commerce Department posted a less-than-expected decline in January inflation figures in a report that has basically wrecked bets on a spring Fed rate cut.
The CME Group's FedWatch pegs the odds of a May reduction at just 32.5%, down from around 55% last week, and has effectively erased any shot of a March cut.
Wall Street futures now suggest a 57 point opening bell decline for the S&P 500 and a 312 point slump for the Dow.
Benchmark 10-year note yields surged 15 basis points to 4.281% while 2-year notes, the most-sensitive to interest rate changes, jumped to 4.621%.
⚠️ TRADERS BET FED WON'T CUT RATES UNTIL JUNE AS INFLATION FAILS TO COOL (Reuters)— PiQ (@PiQSuite) February 13, 2024
Federal Reserve policymakers will probably wait until June before cutting interest rates, traders bet on Tuesday, after a government report showed consumer inflation ran higher than expected… pic.twitter.com/BJVWboFx7p
Updated at 7:17 AM EST
A Coke and a price hike
Coca-Cola (KO) shares edged higher after a modestly better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report, which showed revenues rising 7% to $10.95 billion with a Street-matching bottom line of 49 cents per share.
Overall unit volumes were up 2%, Coca-Cola said, but average selling prices were able to rise 9% over the three months ending in December.
Stock Market Today
Stocks ended mixed Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a fresh record higher after coming within a few points of the 39,000-point mark as investors continue to see value from a solid fourth-quarter earnings season and a resilient domestic economy.
With around two-thirds of the S&P 500 reporting December-quarter earnings to date, analysts expect collective profits to show a rise of more than 9% from the same period in 2022 to a share-weighted $473 billion.
Earnings growth will likely slow to around 5.4% over the first three months of this year, with profits of around $461.5 billion, a strong enough pace of advance to continue justifying the highest price-to-earnings multiple for the S&P 500 in more than two years.
However, the S&P 500's solid year-to-date rally, which has seen the benchmark rise nearly 5.4%, could be sternly tested prior to the opening bell by the Commerce Department's January inflation report.
Economists expect headline inflation to fall below the 3% mark for the first time in more than two years, with an annualized reading of 2.9%, but they see little change in monthly price pressures.
Any suggestion, however, that inflation is ticking higher into the start of the year, in parallel with a stronger economy and a resilient job market, could add further fuel to the Fed's recent hawkish messaging and delay interest-rate cuts until well into the summer months.
CME Group's FedWatch tool currently suggests a 58.5% chance that the Fed's first reduction will begin in May.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields nudged modestly higher, to 4.166%, heading into the start of New York trading and the January CPI release at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Two-year notes were pegged at 4.476%.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.09% lower at 104.071.
Heading into the start of the trading day on Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are indicating a 20 point opening-bell decline while those tied to the Dow are priced for a 48 point pullback.
Futures linked to the tech-focused Nasdaq are indicating a 134 point opening-bell decline.
In overseas markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 topped 38,000 for the first time since 1990 in the Tuesday session, before retreating into the close and setting a 34-year high of 37,963.97 points.
In Europe, the regionwide Stoxx 600 slipped 0.38% in early Frankfurt trading following a mixed reading of the ZEW investor sentiment index. That benchmark showed a boost in near-term optimism tied to ECB rate cuts but a dour assessment of current conditions in the world's biggest economic bloc.
Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: