Prescott Docu-Gate: Questions continue over Prescott mayor’s authority in wake of document leak

(Editor’s Note – This is the fifth in a series of Daily Courier articles on the turmoil at Prescott City Hall over the October 2023 departure of a long-time department head, the December resignation of the City Manager, and the early-January 2024 leak of related confidential documents.)

From the city’s handling of confidential information, to the breadth of Prescott City Council discussions that occur behind closed doors, to the way city employees are treated, a number of local residents maintain that an “abuse of power” has been occurring at City Hall.

Those allegations have arisen in public complaints that have been filed with the city, as well as among those who have read all or portions of the attorney-client privileged investigation reports that were leaked to the local media in early January and have since been circulating widely in the community.

The allegations stem mostly from Mayor Phil Goode’s handling of the chain of events in the weeks before and after former City Manager Katie Gregory’s resignation in December 2023 from the job she held since May 2023, but others pertain to the amount of discussion that is taking place in closed-door executive sessions, as well as the way other city employees have been treated.

Goode has continued to maintain that he was within his rights as mayor to ask for Gregory’s resignation after the former city manager’s October 2023 announcement in a public meeting that former Airport Director Robin Sobotta was no longer employed by the city.

But members of an ongoing recall drive against Goode – including the candidate who would run against him in a recall election, Stan Goligoski – dispute that and say the abuse of power goes beyond the city manager matter.

The Prescott City Charter is specific about the powers of the mayor and council under the city’s council-manager form of government, but it also refers to the mayor as the “chief executive of the city.” (See related story.)

VIEWS FROM FORMER COUNCIL MEMBERS

For two former members of the Prescott City Council, the allegations of abuse of power ring true.

Both Tom Reilly, a councilman for five years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and Steve Sischka, who left the council in November 2023 after serving eight years, have told The Daily Courier that they have concerns about an abuse of authority.

Reilly, who said he is not involved in the ongoing recall effort, maintains that the council’s increasing use of closed-door executive sessions is leading to a shift in power.

“I’m perceiving a weakening of the city manager’s position, and a clouding of the demarcation between legislative and the administrative,” Reilly said. “I think the line between the legislative and the administration is becoming all too fuzzy.”

And Reilly sees the council’s reliance on executive sessions to discuss controversial matters as one of the reasons. “By having conversations in executive sessions that should be public, they’re keeping that information from the public, purposefully to maintain a level of power,” he said.

Sischka, who noted that, has given his opinions to the recall group but is not one of the organizers, refers especially to Goode’s behavior at an Oct. 26 meeting.

That meeting, which Goode called initially as an executive session about Gregory’s employment, was later changed to a public meeting at the request of Gregory. The meeting ended up being cut short by the majority of the council after Goode then changed the topic of discussion from the city manager’s employment to a discussion about a proposed City Charter amendment pertaining to the manager position that was on the city’s November 2023 election ballot.

“My feeling is that the recall never would have happened had that weird chain of events never happened, where all of a sudden the mayor is frantically dancing around trying to figure out a way to deal with the agenda item, when he really didn’t want to deal with the agenda item,” Sischka said. “He was totally comfortable with bashing the city manager in executive session (but not in public). Well, she called his bluff.”

Sischka added, “As far as abuse of power, it’s my opinion that the mayor, by unilaterally demanding Katie Gregory’s resignation because of her lawful, charter-supported decision to fire the airport director, what he did, was absolutely wrong.” (Sobotta has recently said she voluntarily resigned from the position, effective Nov. 17.)

Rather than asking for the city manager’s resignation in the spur of the moment, Sischka said, “Phil should have come to council and said, ‘This is what happened, and how do you want to deal with it?’ But instead, he acts like a king.”

COUNCIL AUTHORITY OVER MANAGER

Goode has continued to maintain that the City Charter allows for him to ask for the resignation of any of the three city officials who report directly to the City Council, including the city manager, the city attorney, and the city clerk.

And he said this past week that the discussion about the City Charter amendment on the council-manager relationship was pertinent to the Oct. 26 discussion. Prescott voters later approved the related charter change, Proposition 469, which dealt with the process for removal of the city manager.

“The City Charter amendment took away the undefined terms of cause or no cause,” Goode said of the approved proposition. “That was one of the issues that was brought up in that open meeting. That charter amendment has been changed, and now it simply states that these officials serve at the pleasure of the council, so that takes away the ambiguous reference to cause.”

Goode has also defended the council’s use of executive sessions for sensitive discussions. (While the number of Prescott City Council executive sessions has fluctuated over the years, the numbers show a generally upward rise over the past decade.)

Goode maintains that the sensitive nature of discussions, such as the development agreements for the Deep Well Ranch and Arizona Eco Development, warrant the current number of executive sessions, which currently average about one for each of the council’s twice-monthly public meetings.

Goode also defends the council’s decision to discuss in executive session the results of the recent investigation into the claims about his behavior.

After the council discussed the investigation in executive session in December, members voted to release a statement that Goode “did not violate the City Charter.” The city has since refused to release the investigative report.

“I think because of normal investigations, where all of the allegations are listed, I think the conclusion is appropriate to be made public,” Goode said. “But to allow all these salacious allegations to also be publicized works against the conclusions that were drawn.”

CITY ‘IN A TAILSPIN’

Meanwhile, the proponents of the recall say the continued controversy at City Hall is hindering the city’s ability to carry on with its crucial work.

“This is just my viewpoint of what happened, but I think we’re in a tailspin,” Sischka said. “I think people want stable, responsive government. People don’t want this instability.”

Goligoski sees the current environment at City Hall, which he terms as “hostile” to city employees, as detrimental to the city’s future. “There are decisions being made that are truly harming, and an environment that truly needs to get fixed,” he said. “How many people are going to hang on at the city with their jobs?”

He added, “We continue to have executive sessions before every council meeting. We need to be a lot more public about what we’re doing.”

As of Tuesday, Feb. 13, the city has continued to claim attorney-client privilege for the investigative memos and has declined to release them to the public. The matter was discussed in executive session Tuesday morning, with no decision made in public.

