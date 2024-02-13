Obituary: Barbara Ann Reichmuth

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Reichmuth, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to countless people in Prescott. Barb was born in 1941 in Illinois to the late George and Emma Gibson. After losing four children, Emma and George were blessed with Barbara, their first child to survive. She was the oldest of four siblings. When she was 16, her mother developed lung problems, and the family moved to Gilbert, Arizona.

Barb graduated from Gilbert High School in 1959, and a few short weeks later, met Bob. Bob was in the Air Force, where his uniform and crew cut really got her attention. After just seven months, they were married at Williams Air Force Base in Chandler, Arizona. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary a week before her passing on Wednesday, Feb. 7th. Bob was by her side during her peaceful transition.

Barb and Bob moved to Prescott in 1961 when it was still a small town. They fell in love with the beauty and people of northern Arizona. They imparted their love of hiking and nature on their five surviving children. Their first two daughters, Teresa (Tom) Bradley and Sheryl (Bill) Neesen, were born in Mesa, Arizona, and both live in Prescott. Their three sons were born in Prescott, and Greg now lives in Denver, Colorado, Jeff in Punta Del Este, Uruguay, and Rick in New York, New York. Her pride and joy was her family, especially her eight beautiful grandchildren, two grandchildren who passed before her, and five great-grandchildren. Her family was lucky and blessed to have had her enduring love, guidance and her fantastic cooking at the center of all the family gatherings.

Barb never stopped learning, continuing to grow and challenge herself throughout her life. She remained open to new ideas, always wanting to better herself, and was never judgmental of those around her. She accepted everyone where they were. Barb served as the Executive Director of the first-ever Hospice of Prescott and had a successful local business of over 20 years as the owner of Merry Maids. She loved to help and encourage employees, often paying for their education at Yavapai College. Barb absolutely loved Arizona, and with her husband Bob, had explored almost every corner of their beautiful state. They also loved to travel the world, and due to Barb’s easy way of conversing, often made new friends along the way.

Barb loved gardening and collecting antiques and had an unbelievable ability to create beauty in her home. She loved making pies. There was never an event or gathering where she didn’t bring a homemade pie, usually made of fruit from her garden or off her trees. In recent years, Barb and Bob played cards with friends every week, with Barb bringing the treats for the rest.

Above all, Barbara’s faith in Christ was at the center of her life. She’s been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 60 years, where she served as a eucharistic minister and in many other lay ministries. All her children attended Sacred Heart School.

Barbara passed away of a brain hemorrhage on Wednesday, Feb. 7th. It happened very quickly, and she didn’t suffer. Her daughters and husband were by her side as she took her last breath. Each one felt the beauty of the exact moment of her passing, sensing the peaceful transition of Barbara to her permanent home with her Lord and those who have gone before her.

Barbara requests any memorials be given to Sacred Heart School in her honor.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, Arizona.

