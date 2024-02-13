OFFERS
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Las Vegas Strip casino brings on another new superstar residency

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: February 13, 2024 noon

The Las Vegas Strip is not only a popular destination for vacationers, who often return frequently, but it is also popular with with pop, rock and country performers, who also tend to return to Strip theaters again and again.

Legendary rock band Chicago, which has a regular touring schedule, does not schedule long-running Las Vegas residencies, as they are more in the eight to 10-show range. But the band has performed residencies six years in a row at Apollo Global Management's  (APO)  The Venetian Las Vegas Venetian Theater at The Venetian and will return for a seventh year in a row with a 10-show residency in February and March, performing Feb. 21, 23, 24, 28, March 1, 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9.

Headliners love returning to the Strip

Popular 1970's and 80's rock band REO Speedwagon also has a regular tour schedule, but has still planned short engagements on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023 and 2024. REO Speedwagon will return to the Venetian Theater for its "An Evening of Hi Infidelity...And More" residency May 8, 10, 11, Oct. 2, 4 and 5, 2024. At each show, the band will perform the entire "Hi Infidelity" album from beginning to end, then play a second set of hits and other fan favorite songs. REO Speedwagon debuted the show Nov. 10-11, 2023, at the Venetian Theater.

Superstar country star Shania Twain is another entertainer who enjoys playing the Strip. Twain performed popular residencies on the Strip with her "Still the One" show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2012-14 and "Let's Go" at the Zappos Theater, before it was renamed Bakkt Theater, at Caesars Entertainment's Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2019-22.

Twain will return to Bakkt Theater on the Strip for her new 24-show "Come On Over" Vegas residency beginning May 10 and concluding Dec. 14, 2024.

Mariah Carey presents an award onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amy Sussman&solGetty Images

Mariah Carey returns to the Strip for a new residency  

Finally, pop megastar Mariah Carey returns to the Las Vegas Strip with her new "Celebration of Mimi" residency show and a change of venue, scheduling eight shows at the Dolby Live Theater at MGM Resorts International's  (MGM)  Park MGM, beginning April 12 and wrapping up April 27, according to the Park MGM website.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer rolls into the 5,200 capacity Dolby Live for shows on April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27, just before pop rock band Maroon 5 resumes its M5LV The Residency with 16 more shows at the Park MGM theater starting May 17. 

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee's residency will celebrate Carey's "The Emancipation of Mimi" album that was released in April 2005 and featured her hit song "We Belong Together." Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Carey has performed two other Las Vegas residencies beginning with her "Mariah #1 to Infinity" residency, which ran from May 2015 to July 2017 at Caesar Entertainment's  (CZR)  smaller Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which holds 4,100. She returned to the Colosseum in July 2018 for her "The Butterfly Returns" residency, which ran until Feb. 29, 2020, not long before Las Vegas shut down all hotel casinos on March 18, 2020, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carey last performed in Vegas in May 2023 at the Friends & Lovers Festival, which included other Las Vegas residency stars such as Usher, Christina Aguilera and Boyz 2 Men.

