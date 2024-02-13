Chrysler's new EV concept is a bold step towards a new direction

Stellantis (STLA) brand Chrysler is in a bit of a bind.

The end of production of its iconic 300 sedan in December 2023 leaves the Pacifica minivan as the sole vehicle in its lineup, but also gives the legendary nameplate lots of room to reinvent itself.

Its new EV concept is proof that it can create a new beginning.

Dubbed the Halcyon, the new concept from Chrysler is a step in a new direction that has previously been unexplored. According to Chrysler, the car represents the brand's "Harmony in Motion" design language, but from the outside alone, the Halcyon's design resembles more of a "spaceship coupe" with its clean, curvy lines and pencil-thin front and rear LED light bars.

On the inside, the Halcyon takes a leaf out of Tesla's screen-centric "open concept" and adds its own twist onto it. Chrysler says that the futuristic interior is made up of sustainable materials and features elements that emulate the brand's famous Stow 'n Go seating from its 2004 Town and Country minivan, with the center screen and rear seats capable of being stowed away when not in use via voice commands.

Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell said at a media preview for the Halcyon that the car's design infuses elements from previous cars like the outgoing 300 to represent itself as a brand.

"When you have a pedigree like ours, you draw inspiration from that styling DNA that no startup can bring to their drawing board," Feuell said.

Additionally, Chrysler touted that the Halcyon would incorporate Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer technology, which enables EVs like it to charge while driving on specially equipped highway lanes for unlimited range.

The brand also touted that a production version would be powered by 800-volt lithium sulfur batteries from California startup Lyten. According to Chrysler, said batteries do not use any cobalt, nickel or manganese and have a 60% smaller carbon footprint in comparison to a modern EV battery.

The Chrysler CEO said that the vision with the Halcyon concept was to "create an experience that integrates mobility seamlessly into our customers' lives," and it seeks to achieve that through the heavy use of technology.

For instance, its STLA Brain platform allows the car to not only receive updates over-the-air, but also to analyze weather data to set the climate control and enable something called "predictive navigation," which can sync with a driver's calendar and plan a route ahead of time. Additionally, Chrysler says that the concept also features Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities.

The Halcyon concept comes at a time when Chrysler desperately needs new metal to propel the brand forward. Currently, it only sells the Pacifica minivan – a situation CEO Feuell blames on its parent company bigwigs.

“Today, Chrysler is the minivan brand, rather than a brand that happens to make minivans,” Feuell told Automotive News in January. “And a big part of that is the fact that over the last 10 years, the former FCA did not invest in new products for the Chrysler brand.”

Though the Halcyon Concept remains a concept, Chrysler says that it will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025, while the brand will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

