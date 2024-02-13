Aston Martin's newest 'baby' sports car is a suave, 655 horsepower rocket ship

Alongside legendary sports car brands like Porsche and Ferrari, British performance marque Aston Martin (AMGDF) sets itself to be distinctly different from its contemporaries.

Whether it is Aston's racing heritage, or movie star quality looks; said distinction extends to the Vantage – its entry-level model. The Vantage is often seen by sports car enthusiasts as the "baby" Aston Martin due to its lower power output and smaller footprint than its larger, more powerful siblings in the lineup.

However, Aston's latest update to its lowest-priced car might prove that the 'lil Vantage is all grown up.

The party piece of the new, all grown up 2025 Aston Martin Vantage is located under the hood. The car's beating heart – a four-liter, twin turbo V8 engine made by Mercedes-Benz's performance division AMG, has been given some major upgrades such as bigger turbochargers, newer, more high-performance engine components and revised tuning.

The result is a 150 horsepower boost over the outgoing model, with the AMG V8 pumping out 656 horsepower and 590 pound feet of torque to the back wheels. Equipped with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox, such power allows the Vantage to go from zero to 60 miles an hour in just 3.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 202 miles per hour.

Additionally, the new Vantage gets some upgrades to improve its handling, including a set of Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and bigger brakes, with carbon ceramic brakes available as an option.

On the outside, the new Vantage gets a dashing, new look similar to its larger sibling, the DB12. A larger, more prominent grille allows for the engine to breathe, while the car gains some inches in width for increased traction and downforce.

Inside is a revised interior that is intensely driver-focused, with a new dashboard making way for a new 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system complemented by plenty of physical buttons and switches for important functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, along with an 11-speaker, 390-watt audio system, while a Bowers & Wilkins 15-speaker, 1,170-watt speaker system is available as an option.

"As we enter a period of pivotal change in the world of high-performance cars it is essential to remain true to those qualities upon which a legendary marque has been built," Aston Martin CEO Amedeo Felisa said. "Any car bearing the Vantage name has much to live-up to, which is why this newest model makes an unwavering commitment to high-performance in its purest and most explicit form."

Aston Martin says that production of the new 2025 Vantage will commence during Q1 2024, with deliveries scheduled to begin during Q2 2024. The new Vantage starting price has not been revealed yet.

