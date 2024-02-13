Amazon shoppers say this bestselling space heater provides 'instant warmth,' and it's on sale for $36

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter weather isn't over yet and temperatures are still below freezing in some parts of the country with snow storms on the horizon. That means it's definitely not too late to make your home more comfortable with a space heater.

The Govee Smart Space Heater is an excellent choice for anyone who values quality and convenience at an affordable price. Right now, the no. 1 Amazon bestseller is on sale for just $36, a 48% discount from $70. This particular model offers 75-degree oscillation, four heat modes, a fan mode, a 24-hour timer, and the ability to be controlled by the Govee Home app. With the app on your smartphone, you can control the space heater without even leaving your seat. It's also compatible with other smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant that allow voice control, so you can change most settings just by asking.

Govee Smart Space Heater, $36 (was $70) at Amazon

This heater uses a powerful motor with energy-efficient PTC ceramic heating that starts warming a room within mere seconds, according to the brand. It features a built-in sensor that keeps it running at your ideal pre-set temperature until it reaches its peak. Don't worry, it also has added safety precautions like overheat and tip-over protection, a safety lock, and timers to make it a worry-free option around pets and kids. As always, space heaters should never be left plugged in unattended and should not be used on uneven, flammable surfaces like carpets.

If you're skeptical about what makes this space heater so special, take the word of over 1,500 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One person said, "It's the best heater I've ever had" and added, "The color changing lights, the INSTANT warmth, the rotation, the control — I'll never buy another heater ever again."

"This is the coolest little space heater I’ve ever had," another shopper wrote. "It absolutely works like a charm and being able to control everything in the app is so convenient. Definitely a good decision."

For just $36, you can't go wrong with the Govee Smart Space Heater since it provides fast and convenient heating.