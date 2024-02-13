Amazon cuts two beloved Prime Video features and is charging extra for them

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Local fashion show promoted inclusivity in Prescott Happy Valentine's Day: Chance encounter because of her car led to long marriage Scams are prevalent; be careful what you say, it could be a Voice Print Scam Essence Kitchen + Bar in Chino Valley to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants Town Talk: Neighborhood Services Department, new in Prescott Valley, comprised of 4 unique divisions Prescott homeschool student emerges as 5-time champion at Yavapai County Spelling Bee Neighborhood Notes (Prescott Valley): Feb. 14, 2024 Town Council gives OK for affordable home center to set up shop in Prescott Valley Town of Prescott Valley unveils new website Arizona Republicans sue Biden to halt new monument status at Grand Canyon

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon cuts two beloved Prime Video features and is charging extra for them

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: February 13, 2024 6:48 p.m.

Amazon really wants customers to pay extra to stream its library of movies and TV shows, and if it means cutting out features that were once included in its Prime Video subscription for no extra charge, the online retail giant just showed that it has no problem doing that.

Amazon has recently confirmed that it has revoked Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision from Prime Video, which provides HDR and surround sound to streaming content, and if you want those features back, you will have to pay an extra fee.

Related: Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye a perk that is no longer free

The $2.99 ad-free option that Amazon began offering users on Jan. 29 to remove advertisements from Prime Video content will now also pay for customers to stream movies and TV shows in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, something that was already included in customers’ $8.99 Prime Video subscription.

It is not known when Amazon pulled these features from Prime Video, but the change was not mentioned in Amazon’s announcement last year that it will begin charging customers extra to stream content without ads.

Amazon did not immediately respond to TheStreet's request for comment. 

Amazon is heavily investing in increasing advertising across its platforms as it made $14.6 billion from advertising during the fourth quarter of 2023, which is a 26% increase from the same time period in 2022 where it made $11.5 billion. So ads across its streaming platform aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and customers might see even more of them introduced to other Amazon services in the near future.

Detail of the Amazon Prime streaming app on the screen of an Apple iPad Mini, taken on Oct. 6, 2021.

Future Publishing&solGetty Images

“I mean, what I would say for ads in videos is that advertisers are excited to access our Prime customer base,” said Brian Olsavsky, chief financial officer at Amazon, during a recent earnings call. “We are looking for ways to increase our advertising in our streaming properties, including Fire TV, but also – and Prime Video, but also things like Free V and Twitch. And it's an important part of the total business model, and we expect it will allow us to have a healthy business to continue to invest in content and to continue to grow that.”

Subscription services are also lucrative for the online retail giant, which also hints at the reason why it might be sneaking in extra fees for customers to customize their Prime Video experience. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Amazon made $10.4 billion from subscription services alone. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: