Your Valentine's chocolate could be more expensive this year

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona Republicans sue Biden to halt new monument status at Grand Canyon Sharlot Hall Museum hosts trivia game to celebrate Arizona’s 112th birthday Prescott Community Cupboard sees number of customers seeking services increasing throughout county Prescott homeschool student emerges as 5-time champion at Yavapai County Spelling Bee BLM plans prescribed burns near Skull Valley, Yarnell David McNabb seeks District 1 seat on Board of Supervisors YCSO responds to hiking fatality in Sedona Rodeo Roundup: Showcasing Prescott Frontier Days everyday heroes Prescott Council to discuss petition regarding proposed Hwy. 89 widening at Tuesday meeting Small food vendors can share access at new NoCo Community Kitchen

Subscribe Now
Monday, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Your Valentine's chocolate could be more expensive this year

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 12, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, February 12.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were mixed to close out today's session. The Dow closed up 126 points after hitting a fresh record high. The Nasdaq closed down three tenths of a percent, and the S&P closed fractionally lower.

Investors are awaiting some important economic data – consumer inflation Tuesday, retail sales Wednesday, and wholesale inflation Friday. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it would not cut interest rates until inflation has sufficiently cooled.

In other news - more than 90 percent of Americans say they plan to buy chocolate and candy for Valentine’s Day, according to the National Confectioners Association, and it’s going to cost more than usual. The price of cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate, is at an all-time high and is continuing to rise.

Sales at Hershey and Mondelez, two of the biggest chocolate-makers in the world, both fell last quarter - and Hershey said falling sales caused the company to lay off 5 percent of its workforce. But what’s driving up the price of cocoa?

West Africa is responsible for more than 60 percent of the world’s cocoa production. But climate issues in the region have damaged crops, causing the cocoa supply to drop and prices to increase. This marks the third straight year production has been less than anticipated.

But the high prices aren’t stopping Americans from enjoying their sweet treats on February 14. The National Confectioners Association says chocolate and candy sales in 2023 surpassed $4 billion.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: