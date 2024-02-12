OFFERS
The NFL has some bad news for anyone who hated Peacock's streaming-only playoff game

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 12, 2024 5:43 p.m.

The Super Bowl marked the end of the NFL season, but lest you forget: just a month ago there was one Chiefs game that frustrated a ton of NFL fans.

The Wild Card game that saw the eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs fend off the Miami Dolphins was a game that was exclusively aired on Peacock, marking the first time an NFL playoff game was aired behind the paywall of a streaming service. 

There was a lot of public outrage for the game on social media for fans who didn't want to shell out the extra $5.99 for the game and who were frustrated by the added steps. Charles Barkley even called the NFL "greedy pigs" because of the decision.

Peacock streamed the NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

TheStreet&solGetty

But the results spoke for themselves. The game averaged 23 million viewers, a record-breaking number for a live-streamed event in the United States. Peacock, who paid $100 million just to air this one contest, also reportedly gained nearly three million subscribers due to its exclusive game.

The average viewership number is actually still low for a playoff game, but considering all the nuances, the number is a positive sign that the league can drive viewers into these services. 

While Peacock pioneered the NFL playoff game broadcast, Amazon has already been airing "Thursday Night Football" games on Prime Video for the last two seasons. This season was a massive success for them. The games averaged about 11.86 million viewers, up 24% from last year.

Amazon  (AMZN)  is already paying $1 billion per season until the 2033 season for the rights to "Thursday Night Football" and has already experimented with other initiatives as well — like airing the first ever NFL game on Black Friday this past season.

But in what now feels like a natural progression, Amazon Prime Video is going to follow Peacock and air an NFL playoff game during the 2024 NFL season, according to a report by CNBC. Amazon reportedly "earned the right" to the game by hitting certain viewership metrics with "Thursday Night Football."

The report also said that NBCUniversal had wanted to retain rights to a playoff game again, though it's unclear whether they still could.

An Amazon-exclusive playoff game may not create as much of a ruckus as the streamer has had more time to mature with NFL fans over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Peacock had only aired one game exclusively before the Wild Card game, and that was a Dec. 23 game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers that saw an average of just 7.2 million viewers.

