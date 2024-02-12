Rodeo Roundup: Showcasing Prescott Frontier Days everyday heroes

Showcasing Prescott Frontier Days Everyday Heroes

Behind the scenes, folks keep the Prescott Frontier Days running; these volunteers perform multiple tasks and serve graciously without complaint.

Named in honor of John Daniel “Danny” Freeman, a long-time advocate of the Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” the prestigious Danny Freeman Award recognizes these heroes and their significant contributions.

At the heart of this award is the camaraderie and kinship that exists between rodeo volunteers, and the willingness to provide services far above and beyond normal expectations.

Rodeo member Steve Schmidt continues to demonstrate these values by serving the PFD on a day-to-day basis, donating many hundreds of volunteer hours.

While Steve is known for being a jack of all trades, he’s primarily known throughout the rodeo for his ability to design, build and repair items. He has saved the rodeo many thousands of dollars with his willingness to research problems and provide logical, economical solutions. He has repaired/replaced multiple areas of derelict wooden grandstands to ensure rodeo fans’ safety; removed tires from the large PFD outdoor barbecue and built a system to level the barbecue for safety, ease of use, and equipment protection; and helped reconfigure ATM placement throughout the facility.

These are just a few of Steve’s many contributions. Well done and thank you, Steve!

Grand Entry

Prescott Frontier Days is thankful for the sponsors who support the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” To acknowledge this support, specially chosen PFD riders perform the Grand Entry, a colorful ceremony in which multiple riders carry banners representing featured sponsors of the rodeo in its 137th year.

This pageantry is the kick-off to PFD rodeo performances with riders entering the arena in a serpentine formation. Accompanied by song and reverence, the Grand Entry introduces sponsors, contract guests, and PFD officials and has been a tradition since 1920.

Riders consist of PFD members, volunteers, competing cowboys and cowgirls, and rodeo royalty who have tried out and have practiced hours to earn the right to be in this esteemed ceremony. To end the procession, the current PFD Rodeo Queen circles the arena with the American flag flying high, saluting the nation in song and reverence. On the Fourth of July, PFD honors our military, veterans, and first responders by flying their respective flags.

For more information on the Grand Entry and try-out dates, contact Morgan Petersen at info@worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Information and photos provided by Prescott Frontier Days. For more information, visit www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.