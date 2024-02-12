OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Rodeo Roundup: Showcasing Prescott Frontier Days everyday heroes Prescott Council to discuss petition regarding proposed Hwy. 89 widening at Tuesday meeting Small food vendors can share access at new NoCo Community Kitchen Legislature considers zoning-rule changes to address housing shortage Prescott Docu-Gate: Effort to recall Prescott mayor continues in midst of leaked document controversy Call for artists: Young designers wanted for Teen Recycled Fashion Show Embry-Riddle students strengthen cyber fitness in ‘Cyber Gym’ Gov. signs law changing signature-verification procedures, shortening election deadlines Need2Know: Church’s Chicken under construction next to Human Bean in Prescott Valley; Chick-in- Waffle ribbon cutting postponed; Jameson Electric honored for outstanding service Talking Money: Is last year’s regional banking crisis making a comeback?

Subscribe Now
Monday, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Rodeo Roundup: Showcasing Prescott Frontier Days everyday heroes

Steve Schmidt, left, receives the prestigious Danny Freeman Award from Prescott Frontier Days General Manager Jim Dewey Brown. (Courtesy photo)

Steve Schmidt, left, receives the prestigious Danny Freeman Award from Prescott Frontier Days General Manager Jim Dewey Brown. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 12, 2024 1:55 p.m.

Showcasing Prescott Frontier Days Everyday Heroes

Behind the scenes, folks keep the Prescott Frontier Days running; these volunteers perform multiple tasks and serve graciously without complaint.

Named in honor of John Daniel “Danny” Freeman, a long-time advocate of the Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” the prestigious Danny Freeman Award recognizes these heroes and their significant contributions.

At the heart of this award is the camaraderie and kinship that exists between rodeo volunteers, and the willingness to provide services far above and beyond normal expectations.

Rodeo member Steve Schmidt continues to demonstrate these values by serving the PFD on a day-to-day basis, donating many hundreds of volunteer hours.

While Steve is known for being a jack of all trades, he’s primarily known throughout the rodeo for his ability to design, build and repair items. He has saved the rodeo many thousands of dollars with his willingness to research problems and provide logical, economical solutions. He has repaired/replaced multiple areas of derelict wooden grandstands to ensure rodeo fans’ safety; removed tires from the large PFD outdoor barbecue and built a system to level the barbecue for safety, ease of use, and equipment protection; and helped reconfigure ATM placement throughout the facility.

These are just a few of Steve’s many contributions. Well done and thank you, Steve!

photo

A rider representing First Responders awaits her turn in the Grand Entry ceremony. (Blushing Cactus Photography/Courtesy photo)

Grand Entry

Prescott Frontier Days is thankful for the sponsors who support the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” To acknowledge this support, specially chosen PFD riders perform the Grand Entry, a colorful ceremony in which multiple riders carry banners representing featured sponsors of the rodeo in its 137th year.

This pageantry is the kick-off to PFD rodeo performances with riders entering the arena in a serpentine formation. Accompanied by song and reverence, the Grand Entry introduces sponsors, contract guests, and PFD officials and has been a tradition since 1920.

Riders consist of PFD members, volunteers, competing cowboys and cowgirls, and rodeo royalty who have tried out and have practiced hours to earn the right to be in this esteemed ceremony. To end the procession, the current PFD Rodeo Queen circles the arena with the American flag flying high, saluting the nation in song and reverence. On the Fourth of July, PFD honors our military, veterans, and first responders by flying their respective flags.

For more information on the Grand Entry and try-out dates, contact Morgan Petersen at info@worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Information and photos provided by Prescott Frontier Days. For more information, visit www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: