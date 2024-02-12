OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Teacake (United Animal Friends)

Teacake, an affectionate lap cat, is looking for his Valentine(s). (Courtesy photo)

Teacake, an affectionate lap cat, is looking for his Valentine(s). (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 12, 2024 1:58 p.m.

Sweetheart Teacake is looking for his Valentine(s). An affectionate lap cat, Teacake is very vocal and enjoys a good conversation. This little Romeo is quite social and greets everyone he meets. He is a real purr machine with a soothing motor. He is a gentle, loving, mellow and good-natured senior.

Teacake is a rare Snowshoe breed that is known to be long-lived. He is 15 years old and has had good results on his blood screening and dental exam. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, is neutered and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.unitedanimalfriends.org. He would do best in a quiet, adult home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

