Pet of the Week: Rosie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Rosie is 8-1/2 years old and is a Lynx tabby, Siamese looking with blue eyes. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 12, 2024 2 p.m.

Rosie is 8-1/2 years old. She is a Lynx tabby, Siamese looking with blue eyes.

Her owner died, and Rosie was rescued and brought to Miss Kitty’s. Rosie is sweet but shy, still adjusting to all the changes in her life and looking for a forever home. She would do better in a home with no other pets.

To meet Rosie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com.

And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

