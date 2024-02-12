Pet of the Week: Peanut (Catty Shack)

I’m the baby of the litter so they named me Peanut. I came to my foster mom’s house with my mom and five siblings after being rescued in Congress, Arizona. My mom is a domesticated cat so I’ve been taught by her to be patient and attentive to people. I even wait quietly for meals and eat politely!

When I first came out of the carrier at my foster mom’s at 4 weeks old, I walked out, over to her and climbed in her arms, watching my siblings all scurry. I’m a lover not a fighter.

If interested in little Peanut check out cattyshackrescue.org. You can also contact foster mom Cathy at Coopercat52@gmail.com. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.