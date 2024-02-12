Pet of the Week: Lucie (Blackhat Humane Society)
Originally Published: February 12, 2024 2:04 p.m.
Looking for a Valentine? Well so am I. My name is Lucie and I am probably yellow lab and cattledog; and I am 5-1/2 months of wiggle-butt cuteness. I am fully vetted, friendly, good with other dogs and ready to go. Please be my “paw-entine.”
Contact Blackhathumanesociety.org or call 925-890-2880.
Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.
