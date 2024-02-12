An Oklahoma judge who sent more than 500 texts during a murder trial resigns
In this image from security camera video, Lincoln Country District Judge Traci Soderstrom looks at her cellphone during a murder trial, June 12, 2023, at the Lincoln County District Court in Chandler, Okla. In a settlement agreement filed Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 with the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary, District Judge Traci Soderstorm agreed to resign on Friday and never again seek a judicial office in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kane IV had recommended Soderstorm be removed from the bench following an investigation that found she mocked prosecutors, laughed at the bailiff’s comment about a prosecutor’s genitals, praised the defense attorney and called the prosecutor’s key witness a liar. (Lincoln County District Court/The Oklahoman via AP, File)