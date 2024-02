Sharlot Hall Museum hosts trivia game to celebrate Arizona’s 112th birthday

Prescott Community Cupboard sees number of customers seeking services increasing throughout county

BLM plans prescribed burns near Skull Valley, Yarnell

David McNabb seeks District 1 seat on Board of Supervisors

YCSO responds to hiking fatality in Sedona

Rodeo Roundup: Showcasing Prescott Frontier Days everyday heroes

Prescott Council to discuss petition regarding proposed Hwy. 89 widening at Tuesday meeting

Small food vendors can share access at new NoCo Community Kitchen

Legislature considers zoning-rule changes to address housing shortage

Prescott Docu-Gate: Effort to recall Prescott mayor continues in midst of leaked document controversy