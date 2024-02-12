OFFERS
Mindfulness on the Apple Vision Pro is a calming, impressive highlight — here's why

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: February 12, 2024 6:22 p.m.

Recently, I’ve been spending a lot of time in Apple’s  (AAPL)  Vision Pro—the first new product in a new product category from the technology giant in years.

It feels like the future as I can place an app anywhere, it’s intuitive to use as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and it does some things in a way that feels like magic. One feature that’s impressed me and piqued my interest since my very first demo with Vision Pro in June of 2023 is mindfulness. And the Vision Pro does it wonderfully.

Picture this: I just filed my latest piece, responded to my incoming Slacks, and attempted to conquer my mountain of an inbox, and I’m ready for a little break. I simply say, “Siri, close my windows,” and I’m transported back to a pass-through view of my apartment. With a twist of the Digital Crown, I am transported to Joshua Tree instantly, complete with the sounds: the whistle of the wind, punctuated with the occasional song of a bird.

A look at the Mindfulness app on Apple Vision Pro with the Joshua Tree environment engaged.

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

It’s almost like a Disney ride minus the inclusion of scents; maybe Apple is saving that for generation Two. I then say, “Siri, open Mindfulness,” and an orb flower petal of sorts opens up in the center of the screen. From there, I can pick a length—5-, 10-, or 20-minutes— and an instructor (either Jessica Skye or Christian Howard of Fitness+). Then, you’re off to unwind and feel at ease.

A 5-minute meditation running in the Mindfulness app on Apple Vision Pro

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

While the thought of doing this with a computer strapped to your face might not seem like a perfect match, the audio mixing, instruction, and graphics all work seamlessly. For instance, when instructed to take a deep breath in and out, that orb of flower pedals will move in and out in sync. At one point in the meditation, the pedals will separate and surround you, each having its own unique flow and path to follow. I’ve found myself doing a quick five-minute mindfulness session at my desk and longer 10- or 20-minute ones while on a couch or even lying in bed.

Similar to the Mindfulness experience on an iPhone or Apple Watch, you get a backing track of calming sounds, almost like an elevated white noise with some harmony. With the onboard speakers or a pair of AirPods Pro connected to Vision Pro, you also get a Spatial Audio experience that ups the immersion.

As it stands, Mindfulness on the Vision Pro is an immersive, calming experience that can overlay your actual environment but really shines when you place it on top of a digital environment. It can let you break out a part of your day, which is especially useful if you’re also working within the Vision Pro.

I’m eager to see how this could expand in the future; Apple could move beyond an orb of flower pedals or let you customize the theme for the mediation, even bringing on other Fitness+ instructors. Much like Vision Pro, this is just the first generation, but it’s clear that Mindfulness, among other features here, leaves a lasting impression and, when done right, can leave a lasting impact.

And as Jon Stewart would say, it lets me have my own moment of zen whenever and wherever I want.

A look at the menu within the Mindfulness app on Apple Vision Pro

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

