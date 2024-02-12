Las Vegas Strip adds an iconic fast-food chain

Las Vegas has not only become a top destination for major league sports and superstar headliner entertainment, but it also hosts some of the most popular restaurants anywhere.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip can enjoy dining at restaurants operated by a number of celebrity chefs, including Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Grand MGM or maybe Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Caesars Palace. Celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri have restaurants at Caesars properties as well.

For those looking for a fast-food option, several popular regional restaurant chains that can be found in certain areas of the country are available for visitors to the Strip.

Regional fast-food chains offered on the Strip

Columbus, Ohio-based White Castle, which has locations mostly in the Midwest and East, has a restaurant on the Strip for those who have never tried a fresh White Castle burger.

Irvine, Calif.-based burger chain In-N-Out, which has a cult following, is located in several Western states but is also available on the Strip for visitors outside the region. There's also Southern California's Original Tommy's burger chain off the Strip for those interested in trying another cult classic.

Another unique regional fast-food chain, Honolulu-based Zippy's, featuring menu items popular in Hawaii, opened in Las Vegas in October. Among the items offered on the menu are shoyu pork, saimin, chicken katsu, various chili dishes, oxtail soup, Portuguese bean soup, Portuguese sausage, Spam, eggs and rice breakfast and Spam musubi.

Whataburger returns to Las Vegas on the Strip

San Antonio-based fast-food restaurant chain Whataburger has returned to Las Vegas with the opening of its new two-story location on the Strip, which also marks its expansion into a 15th state across the country.

Whataburger, which is open 24 hours a day every day of the year, on Feb 7 opened its newest location adjoining the Waldorf Astoria Hotel at 3752 South Las Vegas Blvd., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the company said in a statement. The new restaurant is co-located with Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse, which also has 18 other locations in Arizona, Colorado and Texas.

The restaurant chain, which was the fifth largest fast-food burger chain at the end of 2022 according to data from Technomic, opened its first restaurant in 1950 and has grown to over 1,000 locations since its debut. Whataburger and Parry's will employ over 300 workers combined at their Strip locations.

Whataburger made its first entry into Las Vegas in 1975 and opened six locations by January 1976, but all had closed by the early 1980's, according to Houston Historic Retail. The fast-food chain believes a second chance revival on the Strip will have much better results.

“As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip. Whether you’re craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said in a statement. “We’re excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers ‘just the way they like it.’”

