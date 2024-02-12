David McNabb seeks District 1 seat on Board of Supervisors

David McNabb is running for the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat that Harry Oberg is retiring from.

“I am a committed Christian with three ministries: creation science, men’s and helps (for those in need of food and housing). I feel qualified for this position because my wife and I have lived here for 21 years, have raised three kids, I have degrees in Bible and teaching history, and have been an educator for 39 years,” he said. “I am involved in Christian and community organizations and am a member of the Mt. Vernon Church of Christ.

“If elected, before I make any decision or take any vote, I promise to ask the question, ‘what would Jesus do?’ As a Christian candidate, I ask other Christians in District 1 to support me because I will never lie to you (#9 on the top 10 list) or steal county funds (#8 on the top 10 list) if the opportunity arose, and will always be transparent and answer every phone call and email from the public.

“I will also look into what can be done to correct problems at the county jail. I appreciate your support.”

Information and photo provided by David McNabb.