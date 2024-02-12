Amazon's bestselling bed sheet set with 225,000+ perfect ratings is on sale for just $18

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Good sheets can make or break the difference between getting a good night's sleep and, well, not — but you don’t have to break the bank to find a set that’ll keep you cozy. Case in point: The CGK Unlimited four-piece queen bed sheet set, which is on sale at Amazon right now for just $18 instead of the usual $30. The only thing you have to remember? Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to save 40%.

"They're like wrapping yourself in a cloud made of unicorn fluff and happiness," one reviewer wrote. "Seriously, I'm tempted to buy a backup set in case my current ones decide to take a vacation! If softness were an Olympic sport, these sheets would be taking home the gold every time. So, if you want to dive into a bed that feels like a marshmallow paradise and get the best night's sleep of your life, these CGK Unlimited sheets are where it's at."

CGK Unlimited Queen Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $18 (was $30) at Amazon

This set of two pillowcases, a top sheet, and a fitted sheet rings up to just $18, equaling just $4.50 apiece, and more than 40 colors are currently listed on Amazon’s site with a range of discounts involved. It’s made from a super-soft brushed microfiber that feels great against the skin, and the envelope pillow closures remove the hassle of closing a series of small buttons when you change out the sheets. Another perk is the fitted sheet features generous 16-inch deep pockets to fit most mattress depths.

More than 225,000 customers have rated these sheets with five stars, meaning there are lots of happy shoppers who have purchased and loved this set.

"The sheets are soft, breathable, and feel luxurious against the skin," wrote one shopper. "The deep pockets ensure a snug fit on my mattress, and the set includes everything needed for a well-dressed bed. Plus, they held up well after washing. Overall, a fantastic value for the price, providing a cozy and stylish addition to my bedroom."

Another person said, "you NEED these," adding that these were the "best sheets EVER" and "so soft — like butter." They also wrote in their review that these sheets are "TO DIE FOR."

If you're ready to stop sleeping with subpar sheets, order the CGK Unlimited queen set from Amazon now, before that 40% off coupon is no longer available.