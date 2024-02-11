Amazon jobs: How to work for one of the world's largest retailers

With layoffs at major companies like UPS, Google, and Microsoft all over the news, many folks are either searching for work or simply hoping to find a job where they can feel safe.

While large businesses are ever-changing and there's no guarantee that cuts won't hit your place of work, many gravitate towards big companies for a variety of reasons: better salaries, health benefits, 401K matches, and more.

Enter Amazon (AMZN) , which employs roughly 1.5 million people in a wide variety of roles from entry-level to executive. If you're curious how to go about seeking work with the famed retailer, the options are there — you just have to know where to begin. Our list of some of the most popular sectors within the company can help get you on the path to finding the role that will fit you best.

Amazon remote jobs are not easy to get these days due to demand.

After several years of remote work brought on by the Covid pandemic, many American workers learned they far prefer being able to get their job done on the sofa (many with a dog or cat by their side). Many seeking an Amazon job are interested to learn about Amazon remote job options, and the good news is, Amazon does have remote jobs, despite its push in Feb. 2023 for much of its workforce to return to the office.

That said, an Amazon remote job is not easy to get these days due to demand. Reddit users who are familiar with seeking these roles say that the jobs tend to be posted in March and October, but that you have to be quick to snap one up, so keep a close eye on Amazon's jobs website.

To go in depth on what Amazon remote jobs are available, what they entail, and what they pay, check out the link below.

Amazon employs a wide variety of different customer service employees. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Speaking of Amazon remote jobs, if you happen to be in customer service, that may be one of your best chances to work remotely for the company (but as mentioned before, the roles go fast when they do pop up). If you're looking to get in on the ground floor, the good news is you don't need prior experience for some select customer service roles at Amazon.

Amazon employs a wide variety of different customer service employees, from workers at its grocery stores to specialists helping customers with its products, such as AWS, Blink, Ring, and more. Salary is based on qualifications, but even Amazon's starting hourly wage is known for being in line with some of the highest ones in America.

To learn more about Amazon customer service jobs, what each role requires, and how to apply for one, check out the link below.

Amazon employs two types of delivery drivers: Amazon Delivery Service Partner associates (or DSP associates) and Amazon Flex Drivers. Image source&colon Shutterstock

For people who enjoy working solo and like driving, an Amazon delivery driver job might be a perfect fit. Amazon employs two types of delivery drivers: Amazon Delivery Service Partner associates (or DSP associates) and Amazon Flex Drivers. The first type are the ones that drive the ubiquitous blue-grey vans around neighborhoods, making sure each package gets to the person who ordered it.

The second type, Amazon Flex Drivers, are contractors who make deliveries using their own vehicles and the Amazon Flex app. These roles work more like Uber or DoorDash drivers, as the employees set their own schedules and deliver when they are able.

To learn more about Amazon delivery driver salaries, the Amazon Flex program, and what jobs may be available near you, check out the link below.

Amazon area managers are paid a base salary instead of hourly wages. SEBASTIEN BOZON&solGetty Images

If you're interested in a career as an Amazon area manager, it's a great direction to pursue and one you can go after as long as you have a bachelor's degree.

Amazon area managers are paid a base salary instead of hourly wages, and also may be eligible for bonuses, stock awards, or other perks and benefits depending on the role. However, one down side to note for management roles in Amazon's warehouses is that they work a lot and are exempt from overtime pay.

If you'd like to learn about Amazon area manager positions, salaries, and whether there are any jobs open near you, go here.

Amazon job application

No matter what type of role you want at Amazon, you'll need to fill out an Amazon job application. If you have questions about that process, including if you need a cover letter, how to check on the status of your application and more, you can do that on the Amazon job site. And to see every available remote and hybrid position, visit Amazon’s job-search portal and filter for “remote.”