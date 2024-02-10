Shoppers swear these pillows 'still didn't lose their shape' after 3 years of daily use, and they cost just $30

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You can never really have too many pillows, right? They’re what makes a bed look and feel so cozy, and they can also be a big factor in your sleep quality. If you’re still using an old flat pillow from years ago, it might be time for an upgrade.

Thankfully, the Meoflaw Queen Pillows come in a two-pack that’s on sale for just $30, making them cost $15 each. That’s a steal considering some other brands charge upwards of $50 for a single pillow. This set is also currently ranked no. 6 in Amazon’s bed pillows bestsellers list, so it’s no surprise that it’s backed by more than 6,000 shoppers who have given it five stars. One satisfied customer said, “these pillows are just what the doctor ordered,” and added, “I was having neck pain before these pillows, and now, no neck pain!”

Meoflaw Pillows Queen 2-Pack, $30 (was $40) at Amazon

Each pillow has a soft, breathable cover and is filled with premium microfiber that provides both comfort and support to promote healthy spinal alignment. The best part is that it’s specifically designed with a no-shift construction that ensures the filling stays in place and doesn’t bunch up as you move throughout the night. These are ideal for all types of sleepers, whether you prefer to lie on your back, stomach, or side. They conform to your head and neck and bounce right back afterward with one quick fluff.

Since they will be inside a vacuum-sealed bag when they arrive, it’s recommended to let them expand for at least two hours before using them for the first time. Some people also prefer to toss them in the wash beforehand to ensure they’re nice and clean. Yes, you read that right, the entire pillow is machine-washable, which means they’ll likely last longer.

“I bought these pillows in 2020 and three years of daily use later…they still didn’t lose their shape,” one reviewer wrote. “I have four of them that get regularly rotated, which helps, but still! They’re nice and supportive, but fluffy enough to still be comfortable. The longest-lasting pillow I’ve ever had.”

Over 6,000 sets of the Meoflaw Queen Pillows have sold in the past 30 days, and there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so grab a pair for yourself while it’s just $30.