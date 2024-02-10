Obituary: Robert Edmund Anderson

Robert Edmund Anderson was born in 1932 and died at the age of 91 on Oct. 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Lorraine Anderson, his brother and sister, and three of his four children. He is survived by his step-daughter Debbie Ebann. He was dearly loved by friends, neighbors and family.

He married his second wife Beverly on May 23, 1980 and they were married for 35 years. Bob was in the Navy for many years and then worked as an engineer at Schult Homes for 20 years.

He was blessed with excellent health and a sharp mind for all of his 91 years, and he died peacefully in his sleep.

Donations in his honor can be made to the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, Arizona. Information provided by the family.