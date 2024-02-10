Obituary: Michael Dean Huff Jr

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council to discuss petition regarding proposed Hwy. 89 widening at Tuesday meeting Small food vendors can share access at new NoCo Community Kitchen Legislature considers zoning-rule changes to address housing shortage Prescott Docu-Gate: Effort to recall Prescott mayor continues in midst of leaked document controversy Call for artists: Young designers wanted for Teen Recycled Fashion Show Embry-Riddle students strengthen cyber fitness in ‘Cyber Gym’ Gov. signs law changing signature-verification procedures, shortening election deadlines Need2Know: Church’s Chicken under construction next to Human Bean in Prescott Valley; Chick-in- Waffle ribbon cutting postponed; Jameson Electric honored for outstanding service Talking Money: Is last year’s regional banking crisis making a comeback? GOP organizations sue Arizona's top election official over proposed ballot dropbox rules, election manual

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Michael Dean Huff Jr

Michael Dean Huff Jr. (Courtesy)

Michael Dean Huff Jr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 10, 2024 8:33 p.m.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Dean Huff Jr., 59, on Jan. 23, 2024, in Escondido, California, after suffering a stroke and brain hemorrhage.

Mike was born on Nov. 17, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona, as the first child of Michael Dean Huff Sr. and Jean Marie Huff.

Mike grew up in Tempe playing football, baseball, riding dirt bikes and racing BMX. He attended Marcos de Niza High School before transferring to Prescott High School, his senior year. After graduating from Prescott High School (Arizona) in 1982 he went on to work at KCKC cabinet shop, a Huff family business. In 1985 he married Nancy Ann Thomas and they had two children, Jake and Jordan. He moved back to Phoenix and soon after that opened his own business, Cabinet Concepts. Mike was a great son, brother, father and friend to all. His passions included hot rods, motorcycles, fixing or building just about anything, golfing, the beach, the lake and most importantly his family. He will be truly missed by everyone.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Michael Dean Huff Sr. He leaves behind his mother Jean Marie Huff, his brother Joseph Ray Huff, his sister Christine Ann Huff, his sister-in-law Lisa Huff, brother-in-law Harley Harmon, his two children Jake Huff, Jordan Huff and daughter-in-law Deziree Huff.

We know Mike loves to celebrate and have a good time so there will be two Celebrations of Life honoring him where we will be sharing food, drinks and all the memories that were created together.

Feb. 17, 2024, Kiwanis Park, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m (Memorial of stories to begin at 12:30 p.m.), 5500 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, AZ 85283.

March 23, 2024, Jean Huff’s Residence, 12:00 p.m. - TBD, 620 Lookout Ln., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: