Obituary: Michael Dean Huff Jr

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Dean Huff Jr., 59, on Jan. 23, 2024, in Escondido, California, after suffering a stroke and brain hemorrhage.

Mike was born on Nov. 17, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona, as the first child of Michael Dean Huff Sr. and Jean Marie Huff.

Mike grew up in Tempe playing football, baseball, riding dirt bikes and racing BMX. He attended Marcos de Niza High School before transferring to Prescott High School, his senior year. After graduating from Prescott High School (Arizona) in 1982 he went on to work at KCKC cabinet shop, a Huff family business. In 1985 he married Nancy Ann Thomas and they had two children, Jake and Jordan. He moved back to Phoenix and soon after that opened his own business, Cabinet Concepts. Mike was a great son, brother, father and friend to all. His passions included hot rods, motorcycles, fixing or building just about anything, golfing, the beach, the lake and most importantly his family. He will be truly missed by everyone.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Michael Dean Huff Sr. He leaves behind his mother Jean Marie Huff, his brother Joseph Ray Huff, his sister Christine Ann Huff, his sister-in-law Lisa Huff, brother-in-law Harley Harmon, his two children Jake Huff, Jordan Huff and daughter-in-law Deziree Huff.

We know Mike loves to celebrate and have a good time so there will be two Celebrations of Life honoring him where we will be sharing food, drinks and all the memories that were created together.

Feb. 17, 2024, Kiwanis Park, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m (Memorial of stories to begin at 12:30 p.m.), 5500 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, AZ 85283.

March 23, 2024, Jean Huff’s Residence, 12:00 p.m. - TBD, 620 Lookout Ln., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.

Information provided by the family.