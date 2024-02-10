Obituary: Joyce Lorraine Smedley

Joyce Lorraine Smedley passed away in Prescott, Arizona on Feb. 5, 2024, at the age of 84 after a many-year battle with dementia.

She was born to the late Cecil and Grace (Hill) McKee, growing up mostly in Phoenix.

She moved to Prescott in 1985, eventually retiring from Division Management with the Arizona Department of Transportation. Never comfortable with idle time, she opted to return to work in customer service until the age of 72.

Joyce gave herself wholly to those that she loved. Always busy, she did so by putting her talents as an excellent cook, seamstress and gardener to use; no birthday, gathering or holiday went neglected. These talents were accrued over the years through her relationships with her family, and she readily shared them with her children and grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her two loving husbands, Dave Smedley and Dave Jones, brothers Larry and Dan McKee, and sister Diane (McKee) Womack.

She is survived by her brother, Randy McKee, son, Tim Smedley, daughter, Kelly (Smedley) Fraher, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Feb. 17 at Mountain View Cemetery. A private reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce’s honor may be donated to Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center in Prescott Valley or Maggie’s Hospice in Prescott. Information provided by the family.