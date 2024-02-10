Obituary: Ernest (Ernie) W. Cox

Ernest (Ernie) W. Cox, born in Prescott, Arizona, on July 21, 1940 to Wayne T. and Josephine (Kauzlarich) Cox, and passed away Jan. 24, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Society Home Health Hospice and Marley House after a short illness.

Ernie attended Sacred Heart Elementary School in Prescott, Wickenburg Jr. High School and West High School in Phoenix.

Ernie proudly served in the United States Army and will be interned with Military Honors at the Prescott National Cemetery on Feb. 20, 2024, 11 a.m.

Ernie worked as a butcher for many years, and from there he went on to fulfill his lifelong goal which was working in law enforcement. He began as a reserve in Bagdad, went to a Law Enforcement Academy and in 1975 joined the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office full time as a Patrol Deputy. He continued his education and served in several other positions, Criminal Investigations Detective, and Civil Deputy where he then retired at 27 years. Ernie will also be honored by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.

Ernie enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending his summers helping on his uncles’ ranch. His love of horses continued throughout his life as he enjoyed trail riding, team penning, team roping and camping with family and friends.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Betty Arthur, daughter, Sherrill Phillips, grandson, Tanner Phillips, son, Ernest Jr. (Lisa) Cox, granddaughter, Hannah Cox, grandson, Colby Cox and many other nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Josephine (Kauzlarich) Cox, and two brothers, Frank Cox and Charles (Butch) Cox.

Following the military service on Feb. 20, a Celebration of Life will be held at noon in the Garden Room of the LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 4499 E. Hwy. 69; Prescott. In lieu of flowers the family is asking to consider a donation to the Marley House in Prescott, AZ or a charity of their choice.

