Obituary: Elizabeth (Betsy) Wright

Elizabeth (Betsy) Wright, born Oct. 21, 1933, passed away Dec. 30, 2023 after a sudden illness, on hospice in her daughter’s home in Chino Valley, Arizona, comfortably and peacefully. Betsy donated her body to further medical education.

Betsy was survived by two daughters, Susan Brazel of CT and Elizabeth (BJ) Wright of Chino Valley, AZ; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Nancy Lincoln of NY. Betsy also survived two husband, Sherman Wright and Kenneth Nipple.

Betsy had a very diverse life as she was a counselor for at-risk girls and a substitute teacher, but her passion was horses and anything equestrian. Betsy had a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry.

Her bright giving nature will surely be missed.

Any donations please donate to your local hospice, as her hospice was a great group of caring and gentle people.

Information provided by the family.