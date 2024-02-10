Obituary: Daniel Edward Najera

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council to discuss petition regarding proposed Hwy. 89 widening at Tuesday meeting Small food vendors can share access at new NoCo Community Kitchen Legislature considers zoning-rule changes to address housing shortage Prescott Docu-Gate: Effort to recall Prescott mayor continues in midst of leaked document controversy Call for artists: Young designers wanted for Teen Recycled Fashion Show Embry-Riddle students strengthen cyber fitness in ‘Cyber Gym’ Gov. signs law changing signature-verification procedures, shortening election deadlines Need2Know: Church’s Chicken under construction next to Human Bean in Prescott Valley; Chick-in- Waffle ribbon cutting postponed; Jameson Electric honored for outstanding service Talking Money: Is last year’s regional banking crisis making a comeback? GOP organizations sue Arizona's top election official over proposed ballot dropbox rules, election manual

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Daniel Edward Najera

Daniel Edward Najera. (Courtesy)

Daniel Edward Najera. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 10, 2024 7:51 p.m.

Daniel Edward Najera, 73, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 17, 2024. Daniel was born on May 26, 1950 to Raul and Eloise in Corpus Christie, Texas.

Daniel was the youngest of six siblings. At an early age his family moved to Riverside County, California. Daniel started his first family at the tender age of 17 with spouse Janis and daughter Sherie. His father Raul took him under his wing and taught him the tailor trade. His second spouse Marsha had three children, Danny, Alicia and Alex. His third spouse Felice had two children Destiny and Trinity.

Daniel’s career in tailoring spanned 56 years. He owned several tailor shops and even tried his hand at owning a gas station. He was interested in old cars, especially Cadillacs. He learned some construction from a brother-in-law and liked to work in wood and build decks, workshops and artistic endeavors. In 1998 his third spouse Felice along with his family moved to Prescott Valley area along with his in-laws. In 2004, Daniel met his fourth spouse Linda, she had recently lost her husband and was working at Denny’s where he was a frequent customer. Two years later they were married.

Daniel was predeceased by his parents, a young nephew Cody, and very recently his sister Imelda. Those left to cherish his memory are his fourth spouse Linda; siblings Raul, Linda, Laura and Gloria; his children Sherie, Daniel, Alicia, Alex, Destiny and Trinity; his grandchildren Danielle, Taylor, Mikey, Joey, Maxine, Diana, Aidan, Quinn, Bentley and Lane; and great-grand child Emery, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Hwy 69, on Feb. 19.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: