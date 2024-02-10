Obituary: Daniel Edward Najera

Daniel Edward Najera, 73, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 17, 2024. Daniel was born on May 26, 1950 to Raul and Eloise in Corpus Christie, Texas.

Daniel was the youngest of six siblings. At an early age his family moved to Riverside County, California. Daniel started his first family at the tender age of 17 with spouse Janis and daughter Sherie. His father Raul took him under his wing and taught him the tailor trade. His second spouse Marsha had three children, Danny, Alicia and Alex. His third spouse Felice had two children Destiny and Trinity.

Daniel’s career in tailoring spanned 56 years. He owned several tailor shops and even tried his hand at owning a gas station. He was interested in old cars, especially Cadillacs. He learned some construction from a brother-in-law and liked to work in wood and build decks, workshops and artistic endeavors. In 1998 his third spouse Felice along with his family moved to Prescott Valley area along with his in-laws. In 2004, Daniel met his fourth spouse Linda, she had recently lost her husband and was working at Denny’s where he was a frequent customer. Two years later they were married.

Daniel was predeceased by his parents, a young nephew Cody, and very recently his sister Imelda. Those left to cherish his memory are his fourth spouse Linda; siblings Raul, Linda, Laura and Gloria; his children Sherie, Daniel, Alicia, Alex, Destiny and Trinity; his grandchildren Danielle, Taylor, Mikey, Joey, Maxine, Diana, Aidan, Quinn, Bentley and Lane; and great-grand child Emery, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Hwy 69, on Feb. 19.

Information provided by the family.