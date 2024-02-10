Obituary: Daniel Alfred Preble

Daniel Alfred Preble, 81, of Prescott, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 12, 2024.

“Danny Boy” was born on Jan. 15, 1942 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Somehow this tough Irish street kid survived his childhood and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1959. He served the Corp for 8 years as an Aircraft Safety Equipment Mechanic working with ejection seats and liquid oxygen systems on combat aircraft. The USMC took him to Japan and then California where he fell in love with the West coast. After graduating from college in California at the age of 25, he took a job with UPS loading their furniture trucks in Los Angeles. Six years later Dan worked his way up to supervisor and then Corporate Learning and Development Manager where he would retire almost 30 years later. UPS moved him and his family across the U.S. from Long Beach, California, to Phoenix, Arizona, to Danbury, Connecticut and then to Roswell, Georgia meeting lots of friends along the way.

To know Dan is to know that his work titles were not his greatest accomplishments. He fell in love, had a son, 2 daughters and 8 grandchildren who he loved dearly. For Dan, life was an adventure and with camera in hand he loved road trips and traveling, experiencing all there was to see and taste. Dan never met a stranger, had the best sense of humor, relished in giving gifts, often took on the teacher role with some history lesson or wisdom to inspire, appreciated good music, owned way too many clocks, loved cars new and old, was perpetually in search for the best ice cream and was constantly in awe of God’s beauty all around him. He loved the Lord and was often wanting to share all he was learning through the Bible.

Dan lived life. He would tell you to do the same. Death comes for us all. Life is meant to be lived. So go on that adventure, tell people you love them, share what you have, enjoy the food, the music and the company. Put your hope in the Lord and trust Him with the rest.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 1 p.m., at Living Truth Prescott, 1957 Commerce Center Circle, Prescott, AZ 86301.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301, “In honor of Daniel Preble.”

Information provided by the family.