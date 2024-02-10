Meta says it will label AI-generated images on Facebook and Instagram
The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. Facebook and Instagram users will start seeing labels on AI-generated images that appear on their social media feeds, part of a broader tech industry initiative to sort between what’s real and not. Meta said Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, it's working with industry partners on technical standards that will make it easier to identify images and eventually video and audio generated by artificial intelligence tools. (Thibault Camus/AP-File)