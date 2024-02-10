Days Past: Forsaken at 15 – The Tale of Carrie Stephens (Part 1)
Varney A. Stephens – Carrie’s father, left. (Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #MS_244/2021-0064-0001)
Center, Caroline “Carrie” Elizabeth (Stephens) Weaver. (Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #MS_118/1985-0086-0009).
Williams Claude Jones: father of Arizona, politician in Missouri, New Mexico and Hawaii – Carrie’s first husband, at right. (Wikimedia Commons/Bellaopera, Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #1100-2024-0601).