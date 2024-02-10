Days Past: Forsaken at 15 – The Tale of Carrie Stephens (Part 1)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Talking Money: Is last year’s regional banking crisis making a comeback? Behind the cart: Food vendor’s take on tamale bill discussion Gov. signs law changing signature-verification procedures, shortening election deadlines GOP organizations sue Arizona's top election official in latest dispute over election manual Snow causes hazardous road conditions on Prescott National Forest Community delays & closures for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 HUSD Governing Board OKs several enhanced opportunities for its high school students — now and into the future Lake Valley Elementary in the spotlight at HUSD Governing Board Feb. 1 meeting Yavapai County unveils first round of ARPA-funded broadband initiative in Congress Picture This: Cold morning in Prescott

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Days Past: Forsaken at 15 – The Tale of Carrie Stephens (Part 1)

Varney A. Stephens – Carrie’s father, left. (Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #MS_244/2021-0064-0001) Center, Caroline “Carrie” Elizabeth (Stephens) Weaver. (Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #MS_118/1985-0086-0009). Williams Claude Jones: father of Arizona, politician in Missouri, New Mexico and Hawaii – Carrie’s first husband, at right. (Wikimedia Commons/Bellaopera, Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #1100-2024-0601).

Varney A. Stephens – Carrie’s father, left. (Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #MS_244/2021-0064-0001) Center, Caroline “Carrie” Elizabeth (Stephens) Weaver. (Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #MS_118/1985-0086-0009). Williams Claude Jones: father of Arizona, politician in Missouri, New Mexico and Hawaii – Carrie’s first husband, at right. (Wikimedia Commons/Bellaopera, Sharlot Hall Museum Research Center call #1100-2024-0601).

TOM COLLINS, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: February 10, 2024 6:07 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$12.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$135

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.00

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: