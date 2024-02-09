Walmart is getting sued by these massive celebrities over sales of their new product

Snoop Dogg is dropping something hot on Walmart and Post Foods.

The rapper and his business partner, rapper and producer Master P, have filed a lawsuit against Walmart and Post Foods, according to a report by Page Six. The complaint alleges that the two companies worked together to curb the distribution of the two rappers' cereal brand, "Snoop Cereal," which launched in Walmart in July 2023.

Related: Snoop Dogg's net worth: The rapper's businesses, investments, & more

The complaint said that the two companies worked to “ensure that none of the boxes of Snoop Cereal would ever appear on the store shelves.”

According to the report by Page Six, Post Foods — which is the cereal company that carries brands like Honey Bunches of Oats and Oreo O's — originally wanted to fully acquire the rappers' cereal brand, then instead settled on helping them distribute their product.

Related: Kroger adds one of Costco's most popular in-store features

The claim said that there initial launch was a success with the help of Post Foods, but customers have struggled to find the products on Walmart shelves or online as they have been reportedly out of stock. However, the lawsuit said that store employees have reported that the cereal of the rappers was simply laying in stockrooms and had codes that ensured they wouldn't be placed on shelves.

The lawsuit said that Snoop Cereal was supposed to be placed "right next to the dozens of other Post branded cereals."

Walmart replied to Page Six in a statement by saying the following:

“Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality, and price to name a few. We will respond as appropriate with the Court once we are served with the complaint.”

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024