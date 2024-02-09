OFFERS
Friday, Feb. 09
U.S. cracks down on robocalls using AI

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 9, 2024 2:52 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Friday, February 9.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are coming off a winning session with the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of crossing 5,000. The major average is on track for its 5th straight winning week as investor optimism remains high amid better than expected corporate earnings. A total of 319 companies have released quarterly results and of those, 80 percent have topped Wall Street expectations.

In other news, the Federal Communications Commission is once again cracking down on robocall scammers. It has now officially outlawed scam robocalls that use voices created by artificial intelligence, with the fear that this technology could threaten election security and increase fraud.

The decision to implement the ban comes just weeks after a fake robocall impersonated President Joe Biden, urging voters in New Hampshire to not participate in the state’s primary election.

The FCC said those who wish to send robocalls “must obtain prior express consent from the called party before making a call that utilizes artificial or prerecorded voice simulated or generated through AI technology.”

While the FCC didn’t specify what the penalty could be for violating the new ban, it proposed a record-breaking $5 million fine in 2021 to two men who used robocalls to try and persuade people not to vote in the 2020 election.

According to robocall blocking service YouMail, more than 55 billion robocalls were placed in 2023, second to only a record-high 58.5 billion placed in 2019. More than 4 billion have already been made in 2024.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

