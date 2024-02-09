Uber Eats receives backlash for ‘insensitive’ joke in its Super Bowl ad

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Behind the cart: Food vendor’s take on tamale bill discussion Gov. signs law changing signature-verification procedures, shortening election deadlines GOP organizations sue Arizona's top election official in latest dispute over election manual Snow causes hazardous road conditions on Prescott National Forest Community delays & closures for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 HUSD Governing Board OKs several enhanced opportunities for its high school students — now and into the future Lake Valley Elementary in the spotlight at HUSD Governing Board Feb. 1 meeting Yavapai County unveils first round of ARPA-funded broadband initiative in Congress Picture This: Cold morning in Prescott Phippen presents special Spaghetti Western Dinner program, evolution of movie cowboy and cowgirl Feb. 23

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Uber Eats receives backlash for ‘insensitive’ joke in its Super Bowl ad

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: February 9, 2024 10:32 p.m.

Uber Eats has managed to infuriate some users on social media for a joke it made in its latest Super Bowl ad that did not sit too well with some viewers.

On Feb. 6, the delivery service company unveiled its ad for this year’s Super Bowl titled “Don't forget Uber Eats” which features celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Usher, David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham and Jelly Roll. The commercial is centered around the idea of forgetting something in order to remember something else, and that something else is Uber Eats, which claims in its ad that it can get “anything” for users of its delivery service.

Related: Super Bowl commercials cost millions. Here's why advertisers think it's worth it

The scene in the ad that sparked uproar online depicts a man whose face appears to be swollen after he appeared to have consumed a spoonful of peanut butter. He is seen reading the back of a peanut butter jar while holding a spoon with peanut butter residue on it. “There’s peanuts in peanut butter?” he asked out loud after reading the label.

In the scene, you can also find in small letters at the bottom of the screen a disclaimer from Uber Eats that says: “Please please please do not forget there are peanuts in peanut butter.”

A plethora of viewers were not having it as some took to social media platform X to claim that the scene was "insensitive" and not funny at all. The Food Allergy Research & Education even released a statement admonishing Uber Eats for using “life-threatening food allergies as humor.”

Food allergies aren't funny, and they're definitely not forgettable. When you joke about allergies you teach the public it's ok to not take them seriously, and that can have deadly consequences.

— Leanna Smithberger (@DrSmithberger) February 7, 2024

I worked at Uber back in the heyday and am a huge fan. I also have a daughter with a peanut allergy. This commercial was good until they decided that a potentially-fatal condition for nearly 1 in 10 kids made for a good punchline. @pierre_dimitri lets get this fixed before Sunday

— Peter Brock (@ptbrock) February 7, 2024

Not so funny if you have a child with a peanut allergy. Terribly insensitive to make a joke out of a life threatening allergy.

— Anne Carlin (@ajc452) February 7, 2024

The agency behind the ad was Special USA who has done plenty of ads for Uber Eats and other companies such as Fox Sports and Virgin Voyages.

Food allergies are very common in the United States, and these conditions are on the rise. Roughly 33 million people in the country have a food allergy, and 6.1 million are allergic to peanuts, according to Food Allergy Research & Education. The group also claims that about 3.4 million patients visit the emergency room for a food allergy each year due to allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is life threatening, and it can cause symptoms such as nausea, rashes, vomiting, difficulty breathing and even shock.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: