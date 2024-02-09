The $368 cordless vacuum shoppers say is ‘better than Dyson’ is now just $100 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re in the middle of doing tons of research in order to find the perfect cordless vacuum cleaner at an affordable price, consider your search over. We discovered an incredible Amazon deal that checks all the boxes without breaking the bank.

Right now, this Whall Cordless Vacuum with ample suction power is a whopping $268 off, making it cost just $100. That’s a steep 73% discount that probably won’t last long, so take advantage of the deal while you can.

After all, you’re practically getting four cordless machines in one considering it features a four-in-one design that can be used as a traditional stick vacuum, handheld vacuum, miniature vacuum, or a suction wand. Its versatility makes cleaning carpets, hard floors, furniture, and everything in between easier than ever. The best part is you don’t have to stop to find an outlet midway through a cleaning session because it runs for nearly an hour on a single charge, depending on which suction mode you use.

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $368) at Amazon

Choose from three suction modes to ensure it's the right fit for the job whether you’re just doing a daily sweep, targeting pet hair, or cleaning up after a mess. The powerful motor creates enough suction to pick up most debris on its own, but the v-shaped roller brush makes sure nothing is left behind, especially while cleaning carpets and rugs. Plus, the LED vacuum head illuminates everything in its path so you can see dirt you might not have known was even there.

All of the dirt and hair it sucks up goes through a HEPA filtration system that captures even the smallest particles to help clean the air in your home. Although it's washable and reusable, the filter should be replaced at least once every six months to prolong the life of the vacuum. Thankfully, it already comes with a replacement, so you’ll be set for at least a year.

Although the vacuum might not be from a big-name brand, it’s backed by more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and several shoppers compare it to Dyson in their reviews. One person who called it an “outstanding vacuum” went as far as to say it’s “better than Dysons” because “the battery lasts longer, it cleans and sucks up pet hair, dirt, and floor messes better, and it is also fairly quiet.”

Another repeat shopper wrote, “I was so satisfied with it that I bought two more for other members of my family!”

You can never go wrong with a $100 vacuum, especially when it’s backed by so many rave reviews from people who swear by its quality. Try the Whall Cordless Vacuum for yourself before the deal ends.