Super Bowl LVIII by the numbers - The billions of dollars behind the big game

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 9, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Friday, February 9.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks were mixed to close out today's session. The Dow closed down over 50 points, the Nasdaq closed up 1.2 percent, and the S&P closed just over half a percent higher after hitting a fresh record high of over 5,000 to close out the session. Markets are feeling optimistic due to better than expected earnings and a surprisingly resilient economy.

Investors are looking ahead to a key inflation report out Tuesday, retail sales Thursday, and another batch of quarterly earnings. Names like Airbnb, Coca Cola, DraftKings, and several others are set to report next week.

In other news - when it comes to the Super Bowl, everything is big. Big plays, big names, and big, big money. This year’s game is being held in Las Vegas - and according to Wallet Hub, the city will see an estimated 1.1 billion dollar impact for the local economy.

If you’re hoping to snag a last-minute ticket to the big game, you better be prepared to open up your wallet. The average price of a ticket to Super Bowl 58 on the resale market is over $10,000 - an incredible 93 percent increase from last year. Watching at home? Those 30-second commercials will cost advertisers 7 million dollars just to be included in Sunday’s lineup.

Another aspect of the Super Bowl that gets big attention? Parties. More than 112 million Americans plan to either throw or attend a Super Bowl party on Sunday - that’s almost one-third of the entire country. And aside from the game itself, Super Bowl parties are all about the food. Wallet Hub is predicting 1.45 billion pounds of chicken wings will be eaten on game day - as will 11 million pounds of potato chips and 250 million pounds of avocados.

And to wash it all down - Americans will spend about $1 billion on beer, with another $517 million on soft drinks.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

