Snow causes hazardous road conditions on Prescott National Forest

Prescott National Forest asks visitors to avoid travel on wet/snowy roads to prevent damage to roads and to reduce the risk of need for emergency rescue services. With up to two feet of snow in some areas, and more forecast in the coming week, travel is treacherous and unprepared travelers can, and have, become stranded. Cell service is poor, and response can take hours — or even days.

Roads within the forest are generally primitive, narrow, and receive only limited winter maintenance in a few locations.

Turnaround areas may be unavailable or hazardous due to ice, deep snow and saturated soil conditions.

Additionally, damage to forest resources could result in a Class B Misdemeanor with a possible penalty of up to $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.