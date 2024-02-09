OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Snow causes hazardous road conditions on Prescott National Forest Community delays & closures for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 HUSD Governing Board OKs several enhanced opportunities for its high school students — now and into the future Lake Valley Elementary in the spotlight at HUSD Governing Board Feb. 1 meeting Yavapai County unveils first round of ARPA-funded broadband initiative in Congress Picture This: Cold morning in Prescott Phippen presents special Spaghetti Western Dinner program, evolution of movie cowboy and cowgirl Feb. 23 Tickets now on sale for Bonnie Raitt performance at Findlay Toyota Center in September Humboldt Education Foundation is challenging the community to penny war Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help to identify burglary suspect

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Snow causes hazardous road conditions on Prescott National Forest
Visitors asked to avoid travel on high-elevation, unpaved roads

A Prescott National Forest sign. (Prescott Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy)

A Prescott National Forest sign. (Prescott Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 9, 2024 4:33 p.m.

Prescott National Forest asks visitors to avoid travel on wet/snowy roads to prevent damage to roads and to reduce the risk of need for emergency rescue services. With up to two feet of snow in some areas, and more forecast in the coming week, travel is treacherous and unprepared travelers can, and have, become stranded. Cell service is poor, and response can take hours — or even days.

Roads within the forest are generally primitive, narrow, and receive only limited winter maintenance in a few locations.

Turnaround areas may be unavailable or hazardous due to ice, deep snow and saturated soil conditions.

Additionally, damage to forest resources could result in a Class B Misdemeanor with a possible penalty of up to $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and X/Twitter.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: