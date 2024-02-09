Rivian’s new lower-priced EVs are a clever distraction for Tesla buyers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Behind the cart: Food vendor’s take on tamale bill discussion Gov. signs law changing signature-verification procedures, shortening election deadlines GOP organizations sue Arizona's top election official in latest dispute over election manual Snow causes hazardous road conditions on Prescott National Forest Community delays & closures for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 HUSD Governing Board OKs several enhanced opportunities for its high school students — now and into the future Lake Valley Elementary in the spotlight at HUSD Governing Board Feb. 1 meeting Yavapai County unveils first round of ARPA-funded broadband initiative in Congress Picture This: Cold morning in Prescott Phippen presents special Spaghetti Western Dinner program, evolution of movie cowboy and cowgirl Feb. 23

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Rivian’s new lower-priced EVs are a clever distraction for Tesla buyers

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 9, 2024 9:04 p.m.

The Rivian  (RIVN)  R1T and the R1S are some very radically designed EVs that are sure to stand out on the road, but their high price has dissuaded many from their unique looks. 

However, buyers looking for a cool, new EV who had to scratch Rivian off their list might want to reconsider, as they introduced some competitively priced products to its lineup. 

Related: Lamborghini's CEO promises owners an 'emotional' experience with its EVs

A Rivian R1T electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck, left, and R1S electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the company's showroom in New York City.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

The California-based manufacturer of the R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S electric SUV has introduced two new battery options that are lower priced than its previously cheapest options. 

Dubbed the Standard and Standard+, the new options bring the total selection of batteries to four choices, with each providing a different estimated range.

Amongst the current selection, the Standard and Standard+ act as theoretical "value sizes" of EV batteries. The R1T and R1S equipped with the 106-kilowatt-hour Standard battery pack brings a respectable 270 miles of estimated range, while the same models with the 121-kWh Standard+ battery pack delivers an estimated 315 miles of range.

We're introducing two new range options for the R1T and R1S. With the same capability and performance Rivian owners love, these new options make R1 ownership more accessible than ever: https://t.co/56qJUln6zY pic.twitter.com/w8TWMEPkQX

— Rivian (@Rivian) February 8, 2024

The two new batteries join Rivian's 135 kWh "Large" battery pack, which brings an EPA estimated 352 miles on equipped R1T and R1S models, while its largest battery pack – the 149 kWh "Max" battery brings 410 miles of range on the R1T pickup and 400 miles of range in the R1S SUV. 

More Business of EVs:

Rivian's new batteries lower the barrier of entry for its vehicles by about $3,100, bringing the R1T to as low as $69,900 and the R1S to $74,900 competitively priced against Tesla's Model X, which goes for $79,990 without a $7,500 federal tax credit incentive. 

What's more is that Rivian says that the vehicles may be eligible for a $3,750 tax credit, which can still undercut a Model X with full federal tax credit incentives at $72,490, with the R1T going as low as $66,150 and an R1S as low as $71,150 for qualified buyers. 

Rivian is set to unveil the first model using its new 'R2' electric vehicle platform on March 7. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: