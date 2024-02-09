Amazon's bestselling sofa cover that 'saves furniture' from muddy paws and accidents is now just $19

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As the snow melts and rain showers become more frequent, it’s easier for mud to be tracked into your house by pets, kids, and even guests. If you’re worried about the state of your furniture going into the spring season, there’s an easy and affordable solution hiding in the deals section of Amazon.

The Easy-Going Reversible Couch Cover is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s sofa slipcovers category and is currently on sale for just $19 thanks to double discounts. (Be sure to apply the on-page coupon before adding one to your cart to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible.) This cover is suitable for sofas with three seats (see measuring guide for exact measurements) and it also protects armrests and backrests, so the entire thing is covered from muddy paws, accidents, and spills. Durable straps and foam pipes hold it in place so it doesn’t slip and slide around.

Easy-Going Reversible Couch Cover, $19 (was $37) at Amazon

This sofa cover is made of thick microfiber fabric with a quilted texture that’s water-resistant and made to withstand high traffic. Not only does it protect your furniture from dirt and mud, but it also prevents it from getting covered in pet hair. Instead of vacuuming or lint-rolling the entire couch every other day, simply toss the couch cover into the washing machine for an easy clean.

What sets it apart from other furniture covers is it has a reversible design that features a dark brown shade on one side and a lighter beige color on the other, meaning you can switch up your style at any time without having to buy a whole new cover. Although you can’t go wrong with neutral tones, it’s also available in over 30 other colors at various price points. It can also be ordered to fit other types of furniture like recliners, loveseats, and futons.

This popular home accessory is backed by more than 54,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers claim that it “saves furniture” from all sorts of messes. Another person said it’s a “total must-have for pet owners.”

“I’ve only had these for three months and they have already saved me so much time and anger,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “With three dogs, two cats, and many humans, these covers have protected [us] from all kinds of accidents! They get thrown in the wash once a week and of course washed when accidents happen. They’re holding up perfectly with all the abuse. They’re absolutely the best dollar you can spend!”

Paying just $19 for the Easy-Going Reversible Couch Cover seems like a no-brainer if it means keeping expensive furniture looking new, so don’t hesitate to add one to your cart while it’s still on sale.