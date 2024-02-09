OFFERS
Community delays & closures for Thursday/Friday, Feb. 8-9, 2024 HUSD Governing Board OKs several enhanced opportunities for its high school students — now and into the future Lake Valley Elementary in the spotlight at HUSD Governing Board Feb. 1 meeting Yavapai County unveils first round of ARPA-funded broadband initiative in Congress Picture This: Cold morning in Prescott Phippen presents special Spaghetti Western Dinner program, evolution of movie cowboy and cowgirl Feb. 23 Tickets now on sale for Bonnie Raitt performance at Findlay Toyota Center in September Humboldt Education Foundation is challenging the community to penny war Prescott Valley Police seeks public's help to identify burglary suspect Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked investigation memos have yet to be officially released by City of Prescott

Friday, Feb. 09
Amazon's bestselling drill attachment cleaning kit 'melts away' mildew 'in mere seconds' for just $7

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 9, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you ever been on your hands and knees scrubbing the bathtub and wished you had a power tool to do the dirty work for you? Fortunately, a cleaning gadget like this does exist and you might already have one lying around your house without even knowing it.

All you need is a standard household power drill and the Holikme Cleaning Attachment Set, which is currently on sale at Amazon for just $7, a 46% discount. It includes one ¼-inch drill bit connection rod and four interchangeable brushes of various sizes that attach to your drill (not included). You’ll receive a large round brush and a small round brush for everyday cleaning along with a corner brush for hard-to-reach areas and a fine detail brush for tight spaces. These attachments transform an ordinary household tool into a cleaning gadget that removes stuck-on grime and old stains in seconds.

It can be used practically anywhere in your home to clean sinks, countertops, appliances, floors, showers, bathtubs, furniture, and even car tires, making it incredibly versatile and worth the purchase. 

Holikme 5-Pack Drill Power Cleaning Attachment Set, $7 (was $13) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Considering the attachment kit is so effective and affordable, we aren’t surprised that it’s become so popular among Amazon shoppers. Over 48,000 people have given it a five-star rating and more than 10,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days since it went on sale at such a steep discount. Plus, it’s the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s power drill bit extensions category, so you know it’s a stellar choice.

“I can’t believe the difference these brushes make,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “The mildew in my shower grout just melts away in mere seconds with these brushes. The little brush and extender tool is perfect for getting into the very hard-to-reach areas around the sink faucets and shower knobs. I also bought a set for the kitchen. These are the best cleaning inventions since the vacuum cleaner.”

“Got these drill attachments solely for cleaning my jetted tub and shower enclosure and what a game changer,” another shopper said. “I went from dreading cleaning my tub and shower, to being semi-excited to see the end result. Cuts my work in half, saves my back grief, and is super effective. Leaves my shower looking brand new! Wish I woulda known about these sooner!”

Once you have the Holikme Drill Attachment Cleaning Kit as part of your routine, you probably won’t go back to scrubbing on your hands and knees ever again. For just $7 a set, you might want to follow suit with other shoppers and buy multiple so you have one for your bathrooms and floors and another for kitchen appliances. 

