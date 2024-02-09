Amazon customer service jobs: What they pay and more

Many folks are interested in working for Amazon and it's no surprise why — the tech giant employs 1.5 million people and seems to always be hiring more. It also continues to be more and more profitable as it continues to expand its business in new directions, making $574.8 billion in 2023 — a fact which soothes many workers worried about layoffs in the tech world. (The tech sector laid off more than 224,000 workers in 2023, according to Layoffs.fyi.)

In our past features in this series, we've dug into the job requirements and salaries of Amazon's delivery drivers, area managers, and even the company's remote offerings. Today, we'll tackle a new sector that is of interest to a large number of job seekers — Amazon's customer service jobs.

Customer service jobs at Amazon

Since Amazon (AMZN) has so many business arms, it has open customer service jobs over many different parts of the company. A few of the roles currently open at the time of this writing include delivery station associates, program managers, executive assistants, and technical customer support managers.

The Amazon Spheres, part of the Amazon headquarters campus, in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Locations are also highly variable, but luckily for job-seekers, Amazon is just about everywhere. According to jobseeker sources such as Indeed, Amazon's entry-level customer service job interviews are also fairly easy.

As far as what it's like to work at the company, Glassdoor reviews say 68% of employees have had a positive experience at Amazon, that's an average from 194,000 reviews. Indeed scores Amazon's customer service jobs at a 3.8 out of five stars, an average from 2,284 reviews.

An employee assists a customer at the check-out counter at an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Schaumburg, Illinois. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

According to the Amazon jobs website, there are currently more than 500 open customer service roles. Here are a few examples of the types of jobs the company is currently offering:

Amazon Fresh Grocery Associate: $18.45 per hour

Delivery Station Customer Service Associate: $19.65 per hour

Technical Customer Service Specialist, AWS Trust and Safety: No pay listed (Glassdoor estimates $43-$60k per year)

Customer Success Manager: $52k per year

Sr Program Manager, Shipping & Delivery Support: $92,000-$185,000 per year

Amazon work-from-home customer service jobs

While Amazon has pushed for many of its employees to return to the office, it does sometimes list customer service roles that are remote. However, many Covid-era workers discovered a love of working from home during the pandemic, and because of that, these coveted roles don't last long.

"According to a Reddit post from 2022, these jobs are most often posted in March and October and tend to disappear fast, so monitoring Amazon’s jobs site and applying immediately once a remote customer service job is posted is a must," TheStreet's Jeremy Salvucci reports.

You can learn more about Amazon's work-from-home customer service jobs here.

Amazon customer service salary

Wages

The pay for Amazon's customer service jobs varies based on the role and the employee's geographic location, but the average salary cited on Indeed is $16.45 an hour for its associate-level roles. However, Amazon cites that its average hourly wage is $20.50, so the salary average may currently be higher than what was reported in the past.

Amazon believes in promoting from within, and has publicly shared videos of its employees getting promotions. For a person interested in where a customer service track could take them, they might aim to become a Customer Success Manager, which starts at $52,400 per year, or even a Senior Program Manager, which starts at $92,500 per year.

Qualifications

Amazon is a dream for those looking to enter the customer service field, as the retailer does not require prior customer service experience for its entry-level roles. To be considered, applicants must be 18 or older, be proficient with computers, and legally able to work in their place of residence.

The qualifications for higher level roles varies. Delivery Station Associates are required to have prior customer service experience, for example, while roles like Customer Success Managers require working knowledge of Excel. The higher the salary, the more qualifications that are called for in job listings.

Benefits

Amazon is known for offering a strong benefits package for its employees, including day one healthcare that encompasses paid parental leave, mental health care, advanced cancer care and more. Workers also get access to a 401K with match, time off, and an employee discount.

To see all Amazon's open customer service positions, go to this page, scroll down, and click the "customer service " filter on the left-hand side of the page.

