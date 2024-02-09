A cordless vacuum shoppers say 'beats Dyson by far' is on sale for $100 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're gearing up for spring cleaning, now’s the time to take a moment and think about what you need to make it as quick and efficient as possible. If a cordless vacuum comes to mind, then you’re in for a wonderful surprise.

The Black+Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Vacuum is marked down to $100, which is only $1 more than its after-Christmas sale price and just $2 more than its all-time low from December 2022, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel — meaning this is a bonafide deal. It’s also backed by thousands of rave reviews from people who even compare it to more expensive brands. One person said that it “beats Dyson by far” and added that “the suction is unbeatable.” Over 5,000 shoppers have purchased one in the past 30 days, so don’t hesitate to grab one before it’s sold out at this discounted price.

Black+Decker PowerSeries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum, $100 (was $129) at Amazon

Unlike some models, this stick vacuum works well on carpets and hard floors, making it versatile for kitchens and living rooms alike. It features auto-sense technology that changes the suction power for you as it navigates between different surfaces. The anti-tangle brush roller digs deep into carpets and rugs to grab hair, dirt, and debris you probably didn’t even know was there. LED lights on the front swivel head also make it easy to spot things that might have been missed otherwise.

This all-in-one machine converts into a handheld Dustbuster and has a crevice tool attachment, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas like stairs, baseboards, furniture, and even car interiors. The battery lasts for up to 44 minutes on a single charge, so you have plenty of time to complete multiple jobs in one go. It comes with a wall mount and power cord that makes it easy to store and charge at the same time.

Everything it sucks up goes through its cyclone filtration system that helps keep the filter clean so it can continue to perform for longer periods. The filter itself should be washed at least once every three months to ensure it’s working properly.

Over 3,800 people have given this vacuum a five-star rating, and several call it the “best” they’ve owned.

“I have three dogs and two cats, which are in and out of my house all day long…[and] sweeping just wasn't enough,” one reviewer wrote. “It's been the best purchase so far and I use this every day! I never would have thought how much this vacuum pulls from the floors. The light helps with seeing where all the white fur is and you actually notice the difference where you have vacuumed and not.”

Ensure you're prepared for spring cleaning with an upgraded cordless vacuum that’s able to deliver great results without spending a ton of money. The fact that the Black+Decker PowerSeries+ Vacuum is on sale for $100 is a major steal.