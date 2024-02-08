This 'incredibly useful' 5-piece caddy set that's now 74% off is a 'game changer' for small spaces

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Community delays & closures for Thursday/Friday, Feb. 8-9, 2024 HUSD Governing Board OKs several enhanced opportunities for its high school students — now and into the future Lake Valley Elementary in the spotlight at HUSD Governing Board Feb. 1 meeting Yavapai County unveils first round of ARPA-funded broadband initiative in Congress Picture This: Cold morning in Prescott Phippen presents special Spaghetti Western Dinner program, evolution of movie cowboy and cowgirl Feb. 23 Tickets now on sale for Bonnie Raitt performance at Findlay Toyota Center in September Humboldt Education Foundation is challenging the community to penny war Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help to identify burglary suspect Prescott Docu-gate: Leaked investigation memos have yet to be officially released by City of Prescott

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This 'incredibly useful' 5-piece caddy set that's now 74% off is a 'game changer' for small spaces

Krystin Arneson
Originally Published: February 8, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Showers and sink areas can get cluttered really quickly, especially if you like to have several products in the rotation. They’re both places where you have an accumulation of products of varying shapes. There’s usually tile around too (which your rental contract may or may not allow you to drill into). Get organized with this set of easy-to-use adhesive caddies, which are now on sale in a five-pack for just $18 on Amazon.

The Eudele Shower Caddy 5-Pack is the no. 1 bestseller in shower caddies, and the organizational quintet is clearly a customer favorite too: It has more than 10,000 five-star ratings, and more than 80,000 have sold in the past month. 

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack, $18 (was $70) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Shoppers say that the caddies hold up over time to the “rustproof” claims the brand makes, and they don’t start sliding down the wall, either. Multiple shoppers in just the past 10 days called these a “game changer” for bathroom organization, thanks to the large size of the caddies for bigger bottles, the “surprisingly strong hold” of the adhesive, and the easy setup process. “It's amazing how such a simple addition has made my daily routine more organized and efficient,” one shopper wrote. “Highly recommend for anyone looking to tidy up their shower space without the hassle of drilling!”

One shopper in the past two weeks called it a “favorite Amazon purchase,” saying that it “makes me happy every time I shower.” “So easy to install and haven’t budged since they were installed weeks ago,” they wrote. Another shopper described them as “incredibly useful.”

Right now the black model has the deepest discount, but if you’d prefer another finish, there are deals on the other colors as well. White is ringing up at $28 and silver is $31, while the rest of the colorways are going for $37 or more.

Top tip? Make sure the on-page coupon is clipped for an extra 10% off at checkout, bringing the five-piece set down to around $18. Pick it up while it’s still on mega-sale over at Amazon now. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: