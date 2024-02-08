This 'incredibly useful' 5-piece caddy set that's now 74% off is a 'game changer' for small spaces

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Showers and sink areas can get cluttered really quickly, especially if you like to have several products in the rotation. They’re both places where you have an accumulation of products of varying shapes. There’s usually tile around too (which your rental contract may or may not allow you to drill into). Get organized with this set of easy-to-use adhesive caddies, which are now on sale in a five-pack for just $18 on Amazon.

The Eudele Shower Caddy 5-Pack is the no. 1 bestseller in shower caddies, and the organizational quintet is clearly a customer favorite too: It has more than 10,000 five-star ratings, and more than 80,000 have sold in the past month.

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack, $18 (was $70) at Amazon

Shoppers say that the caddies hold up over time to the “rustproof” claims the brand makes, and they don’t start sliding down the wall, either. Multiple shoppers in just the past 10 days called these a “game changer” for bathroom organization, thanks to the large size of the caddies for bigger bottles, the “surprisingly strong hold” of the adhesive, and the easy setup process. “It's amazing how such a simple addition has made my daily routine more organized and efficient,” one shopper wrote. “Highly recommend for anyone looking to tidy up their shower space without the hassle of drilling!”

One shopper in the past two weeks called it a “favorite Amazon purchase,” saying that it “makes me happy every time I shower.” “So easy to install and haven’t budged since they were installed weeks ago,” they wrote. Another shopper described them as “incredibly useful.”

Right now the black model has the deepest discount, but if you’d prefer another finish, there are deals on the other colors as well. White is ringing up at $28 and silver is $31, while the rest of the colorways are going for $37 or more.

Top tip? Make sure the on-page coupon is clipped for an extra 10% off at checkout, bringing the five-piece set down to around $18. Pick it up while it’s still on mega-sale over at Amazon now.