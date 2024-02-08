This hilarious gadget that 'works like magic' to clean microwaves in minutes is on sale for just $9

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anyone with a microwave knows how messy they can get, especially after heating a bowl of chili or a plate of leftover spaghetti — splatters are almost inevitable. Instead of attempting to scrape the inside clean with dishcloths or paper towels, make the process easier on yourself by purchasing the Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner while it’s on sale for just $9, a 53% discount.

This surprisingly useful Amazon gadget is backed by more than 5,500 shoppers who have given it five stars, and it has been purchased over 1,000 times in the past 30 days while on sale. Multiple people said it “works like magic,” and others claimed that it “saves time and effort.” Not only is it super effective even without using harsh chemicals, but it’s also easy to use thanks to its user-friendly design.

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, $9 (was $19) at Amazon

All you have to do is remove the top, fill it to the marked lines with water and vinegar, lock the top back in place, and heat it in the microwave for five to eight minutes. Vent holes at the top create steam that softens and lifts stuck-on food and stains from inside your microwave. The brand suggests letting it sit for two minutes after the timer goes off, and then you can use the leftover liquid to easily wipe away debris.

The Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner is made of heat-resistant material, so you don’t have to worry about it melting, and all its parts are dishwasher-safe. We suggest washing it after every use to prevent buildup from the steam and vinegar.

Along with removing grime and stains, reviewers also love this product for ridding their microwaves of foul smells, too. One person said it “gets rid of odors, even strong ones, and freshens it up between scrubbings.”

“I have nothing but good things to say about this product,” another shopper wrote. “It works as described and really makes cleaning your microwave so much easier! Food just comes off with one wipe.”

It also helps that this gadget is quite funny to look at. “You could probably clean your microwave with steam and vinegar without this, but the angry mama is so hilarious to me,” wrote another shopper. “Plus it is very convenient. My kids love to help clean the microwave now because we get to take out the lady who is very mad!”

Cut down on kitchen cleaning time and use the Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner to do the dirty work for you. For just $9, you really can’t go wrong.