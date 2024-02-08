Stock Market Today: S&P eyes 5,000 on earnings lift; 30-year auction on deck

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Community delays & closures for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 Prescott school board reviews mid-year, in-district testing data Arizona’s Republican lawmakers vote to check signatures on ballots, but not to fix the deadline problem Felony fugitive apprehended in Prescott PUSD Governing Board to launch monthly book study on best practices YCSO sees more positive results using Forensic Genetic Genealogy Yavapai College to hold Health Sciences Job Fair Feb. 13 Five YC nursing students awarded full-tuition scholarships The Flock Church to present Tracy Melchior and Lindsey Graham Feb. 10 Grand Canyon Spring Creation Tour 8 a.m. April 20, Prescott

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: S&P eyes 5,000 on earnings lift; 30-year auction on deck

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: February 8, 2024 12:11 p.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures slipped lower Thursday, following on from a session where the S&P 500 came tantalizingly close to the 5,000-point mark, as investors continue to ride the wave of a strong earnings season while repricing bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The S&P 500, the broadest measure of blue-chip U.S. shares, closed nearly 41 points higher last night to extend its year-to-date gain to around 3.9%, powered once again by outsized advances in the tech sector.

The benchmark also came within 0.11 point of the 5,000 mark, breaching a level that would come more than 1,000 days after it hit the 4,000 barrier in April of 2021. 

Stocks are finding support from a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter-earnings season, a resilient domestic economy and a Fed that, while not ready to cut rates in the spring, has nonetheless reached the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

Adding to upward support for stocks this week has been solid demand for the Treasury's two benchmark auctions, which has kept bond yields in check despite concerns linked to the health of the regional banking system.

TheStreet &sol Shutterstock

A sterner test may come today, however, with the sale of $25 billion in new 30-year bonds later in the session. The sale will gauge demand for longer-term debt amid a surge in new supply from both government and corporate borrowers.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last marked 2 basis points lower in overnight trading at 4.115% while 2-year notes were little changed at 4.425%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.16% higher at 104.226, thanks in part to a weaker yen tied to dovish comments from a Bank of Japan official.

On Wall Street, investors are likely to focus on initial jobless claims data at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, as well as the latest update to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting tool later in the session, and the results of the 30-year auction, expected at around 1 p.m. Eastern.

Big premarket movers include Disney  (DIS) , which was marked 5.8% higher at $104.87 after posting stronger-than-expected fiscal-first-quarter earnings and boosting its regular dividend.

Chipmaker Arm Holdings, which listed on the Nasdaq last year, soared more than 24% after it touted a surge in AI demand in its robust near-term outlook while  PayPal  (PYPL)  slumped 9.3% after the payments group cautioned for a "transition year" in terms of profitability. 

Futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 suggest an 8 point opening bell dip while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced for a 9 point bump. The Nasdaq is called 18 points lower. 

Overnight in Asia, China stocks recorded their best week in more than a year ahead of the long Lunar New Year break. But data showing the biggest fall in inflation in more than 14 years rattled confidence in the recovery prospects of the world's second-largest economy.

In Japan, a weaker yen and a surge in tech stocks, including Arm owner Softbank, lifted the Nikkei 2.06% to a 34-year high of 36,863.28 points.

In Europe, the regionwide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.05% lower in early Frankfurt trading, amid the busiest earnings day of the year so far, while Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% in London.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: