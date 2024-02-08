Stephanie McMahon's net worth and how much WWE stock she owns

The McMahons are effectively the royal family of WWE. And when it comes to in-ring family drama, few in the business can turn a storyline like wrestling heiress Stephanie McMahon. From her backstage work writing dramatic plot twists to her in-ring heel-turns, Stephanie grew up surrounded by sports entertainment's biggest and best — and has done very well in the family business since. So what is Stephanie McMahon's net worth?

Stephanie started as a model for the WWE shop catalog at 13 years old, eventually making her way into the ring in 1999 and becoming head writer and director of creative writing in 2000. Over the years, she's secured lucrative partnerships as the company's Chief Brand Officer and served as co-CEO and Chairwoman.

She's also a major advocate for Women's Evolution, the WWE's push to give women wrestlers equal access to the spotlight. She's undoubtedly left her mark on the sport — and it has left its mark on her bank account.

How much is Stephanie McMahon worth today?

Sources are best able to estimate Stephanie McMahon's net worth at roughly $250 million. She shares this jointly with her husband Paul Levesque, better known by his in-ring name Triple H.

A large part of McMahon and Levesque's combined net worth comes thanks to McMahon's holding in WWE stock (WWE) .

Does Stephanie McMahon still work for WWE?

In 2022, Stephanie announced a leave of absence from the WWE to "focus on my family," she wrote in a public statement. Shortly after, WWE's majority owner, CEO, and Stephanie's father Vince McMahon faced allegations of sexual misconduct with an employee. During the investigation, she, alongside Nick Khan, served as co-CEOs in the senior McMahon's stead.

When her father was reinstated in early 2023, she resumed her leave of absence with the company. Now that Vince has officially parted ways with the WWE to allow the brand to secure partnerships, Stephanie has maintained her leave of absence.

Her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, continues to serve as WWE's head of creative.

Stephanie McMahon: All in the family

Stephanie and her brother Shane are the fourth generation of McMahon's to run the rings of WWE. Wrestling is the family business — and business is booming.

How much is the McMahon family worth?

The best estimates of the McMahon family's collected fortune rings in around $4.8 billion. More than half of that comes from Vince McMahon's $2.8 billion fortune and majority shares in WWE.

Who did Stephanie McMahon marry in real life?

McMahon and her in-ring love interest Triple H (Paul Levesque) are an in-real-life couple. The two became interested in one another while working together on a 1999 storyline. They have three daughters, Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn.

Thanks to McMahon's licensing knowhow, the WWE has collaborated with several popular brands — including the Warner Bros. mystery-solving team in "Scooby Doo & WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon" featuring Triple H (left) and Stephanie McMahon (right). Warner Home Video&solScoobypedia

Stephanie McMahon's investments, charity work, and more

Most of what we know about Stephanie McMahon's investments and business ventures revolves around WWE.

How much of WWE does Stephanie McMahon own?

In 2022, it was estimated that Stephanie McMahon owned around 2.5% of WWE and approximately 2.5 million shares in the company's stock. The value of those shares depends on the stock price of the day but can range from a mere $40 million to $225 million.

Furthermore, as chairwoman, she represents 4.5% voting power when it comes to shareholder decisions.

Where do Stephanie McMahon and Triple H live?

This wrestling power couple rests their heads on a $30 million estate. The nearly 10,000 sq. ft. home in Weston, Conn. is just a few doors down from her dad's estate.

Charity work with Connor's Cure

Like many WWE performers, Stephanie's charity work focuses on children. In 2014, she and her husband started Connor's Cure, a fund that goes toward the fight against pediatric cancer. Through the WWE and a partnership with the V Foundation, Connor's Cure has raised almost $4.5 million to help families and fun research.