Porsche owners are facing a logistical nightmare involving their dream cars

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 8, 2024 6:04 p.m.

Budding Porsche  (POAHY)  owners have been thrown a curveball of confusion involving cars they are yet to see for the very first time. 

Earlier this week, Porsche owners took to owner forums and social media to air out their grievances about a logistical nightmare involving their cars. According to them, they were informed that they have to wait a bit longer for cars purchased months ago because they are being held at their ports of entry due to a small, but major issue affecting its entrance into the U.S. 

Supercar enthusiast Thomas Melchiorre shared on Instagram on Feb. 7 that he would have to wait a bit longer until he gets the keys to his recently purchased Porsche 911 GT3 RS. In the post, he shares that "several Porsche models are being held up in US customs due to Micro Chip issue," and that they would remain at the port until a replacement is installed. 

In a statement given to dealers and customers on Feb. 1, Porsche North America informed of "customs issues" impacting the delivery of Porsche vehicles like the 911, Cayenne SUV, Panamera, and Taycan models due to a component within the cars.

"We have been working diligently to address this, but it has now become apparent that this process will take some time to resolve, and we are consequently updating the delivery dates on certain cars currently either at ports, or due to arrive shortly," Porsche told owners and dealers. 

"At issue is a small electronic component that is a part of a larger control unit, which will be replaced. Arrangements for replacement parts are being made to begin this work as soon as possible."

Porsche 911 Dakar on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai.

VCG&solGetty Images

Anxious and frustrated owners on Porsche owners forum Rennlist had many speculations as to why cars were being held at the port and delivery dates pushed as far back as April 2024, including a claim that said "small electronic component" was a microchip originating from Belarus – a recent target of sweeping sanctions by the U.S. Government. 

In a statement to TheStreet, a representative for Porsche Cars North America confirmed that it is experiencing a "temporary delay at our ports on some of our cars" and that "it’s due to the need to exchange a small electronic component." 

Additionally, the Porsche rep stated that information being spread regarding parts coming from Belarus, cars are being diverted to other countries, and affected cars needing to be re-built is "incorrect speculation," further adding that the affected component is a "small component" that can be easily swapped. 

“We are working to rectify a delay in delivering certain Porsche vehicles from ports to dealers due to a customs issue. At issue is a small electronic component that is a part of a larger control unit, which will be replaced," Porsche Cars North America said in a statement to TheStreet. "The first shipments of replacement parts are now on the way and will be fitted as soon as possible. We will provide additional updates to our dealers and customers in due course.”

TheStreet has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.

