Las Vegas airport has an all-hands-on-deck approach to Super Bowl crowds

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Community delays & closures for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 Breaking: Chino Valley offices and facilities close due to hazardous winter weather Prescott school board reviews mid-year, in-district testing data Arizona’s Republican lawmakers vote to check signatures on ballots, but not to fix the deadline problem Felony fugitive apprehended in Prescott PUSD Governing Board to launch monthly book study on best practices YCSO sees more positive results using Forensic Genetic Genealogy Yavapai College to hold Health Sciences Job Fair Feb. 13 Five YC nursing students awarded full-tuition scholarships The Flock Church to present Tracy Melchior and Lindsey Graham Feb. 10

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Las Vegas airport has an all-hands-on-deck approach to Super Bowl crowds

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: February 8, 2024 3:53 p.m.

While many associate Super Bowl crowds with the area around the stadium and downtown sports bars, the chaos actually begins before the people come into the city.

With the final Super Bowl LVIII square-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Sunday, the city's Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is already dealing with some of the highest traffic it's seen in years.

Related: 'Look what you made us do': Airlines add new Swift and Kelce flights ahead of Super Bowl

As Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson Lorie Dankers explained in an interview to the Points Guy, the agency has called in hundreds of officers from across the country in order to help with the more than 330,000 visitors who are expected to pass through LAS on the days between Feb. 8 and 12.

Travelers pass through the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport on a regular day.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Here is what airport and TSA authorities are doing to prevent airport chaos

Airport officials have also specifically called in dogs trained to detect explosives and their handlers from 20 different airports across the U.S.

More Travel:

"TSA is working closely with other DHS agencies to coordinate efforts and ensure that, collectively, it is a safe and secure environment for anyone who is in the Las Vegas metro area leading up to and during the Super Bowl festivities," Dankers said in a statement.

The officers will be assigned to different parts of the airport depending on how many flights are coming in or leaving on a given day. After the two teams were announced, airlines such as Delta  (DAL) , United  (UAL)  and American Airlines  (AAL)  have added more than 60 flights to shuttle fans into Las Vegas for the big day — many even named  these one-time flights with numbers that combine star Chiefs player Travis Kelce's jersey and references to his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

These are the 'single busiest days' for Las Vegas arrivals and departures

"We know that Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading up to the game will be the busiest for arrivals and that Monday will be the busiest single day for departures," Las Vegas International Airport spokesperson Heidi Hayes said in a statement.

While many of the actions taken by airport authorities and law enforcement have to do with preventing terrorism by spotting problems before they occur, Hayes also said that they "want to get the fans excited as soon as they step off the plane." 

To do that, they have installed numerous installations and other decorations related to the Super Bowl including a big Super Bowl LVIII sign in the official purple-and-red colors as well as Las Vegas showgirls who greet travelers passing through the airport with bags of team swag.

Some hotels that expect to see high numbers of fans coming in have also been allowed to install check-in counters at the airport in order to give guests the chance to get their key before they even arrive and bring down lines on the premises itself.

"We've added activations to greet those visitors and get them pumped for the weekend," Hayes said.

More travel tips and a rundown of the different features installed specifically for Super Bowl weekend have been published in an airport video.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: